Weeknight Dinner Tips for Busy Families

As fall activities amp up, don't scramble to put dinner on the table. Want to spend more time eating healthy meals together and less time at the drive-thru? Spend some time planning, prepping, and thinking outside the (prepackaged) box to reimagine family dinners. I spoke with a meal-planning blogger, a professional organizer and some busy local moms to get tips that eliminate the stress of dinnertime.

PLAN

Spend a few minutes mapping out the week's meals. Blogger Jane Maynard shares weekly meal plans on This Week for Dinner (www.thisweekfordinner.com) “Life is so much better when you spend 10 minutes planning out the dinner menu for the week and throwing together a grocery list based on that plan.” Maynard says. “It saves time, money and angst.”

Start by creating two or three weekly dinner menus of meals your family will actually eat, then rotate to prevent boredom. Find a free printable on Pinterest to organize recipes and grocery lists. “I have a few favorite go-to meals that are great because they are nutritious, relatively easy to make, and I know my kids will eat them,” says Maynard. “That's the holy grail right there!” Find recipes and meal plans on her blog.

ORGANIZE

Use a grocery shopping system so you always have what you need. Whether it’s a list on the fridge, notes on your phone, or an app such as “Out of Milk” where family members add to an ongoing shopping list from their phones, pick a system that works for your family to avoid multiple trips to the store.

STOCK THE PANTRY

Professional organizers often favor minimalism in the kitchen. Since nothing derails cooking more than a messy kitchen, stick to staples you use regularly rather than a tightly stuffed pantry.

To make cooking more inviting, cut down on the number of single-use gadgets, collector plastic cups, coffee mugs and other items that make keeping the kitchen clean a challenge.

EAT MORE WHOLE FOODS

Subscribe to a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) box.

Filled with locally grown, seasonal produce, CSA boxes allow the opportunity for the whole family to try new healthy food. Every week is a surprise and sometimes an adventure. Learn more at https://caff.org/csa/.

PREP

Taking time on Sunday to tackle preliminary chopping and cooking saves precious time during the week. Prepare as many meal elements as possible in advance. Get kids involved washing and chopping fruit, vegetables and herbs. Roast veggies. Make sides such as rice or quinoa. Make and freeze sauces in advance. Buy frozen fruits and vegetables to make cooking a cinch.

UTILIZE KITCHEN TOOLS

Freezer

If spaghetti and meatballs are a family favorite, make a double batch of meatballs and sauce: freeze half for the following week.

Slow Cooker

During busy nights filled with practices, a slow cooker is a super helpful tool. It's quick to put ingredients in and try different combinations. The aroma of a fully prepared dinner when we get home is terrific! Go to This Week for Dinner for Jane Maynard's tried-and-true slow cooker recipes for Carnitas Tacos and Korean Beef BBQ.

Grill

Grill extra meat and veggies on the weekend. Toss on salads, stir-fry, sides or sandwiches during the week.

USE YOUR NOODLE

Ease into the week by designating Monday as “Pasta Night.” Use prepared meatballs or precooked sausage for a quick, easy meal.

RETHINK DINNER

If a traditional family meal around the table is an ideal that seems out of reach, reimagine how dinner works best for your family. Bring a cooler to the park when picking kids up from practice. A picnic dinner after soccer could be a new tradition.

Kids love breakfast for dinner. An egg scramble, hearty oatmeal, or yogurt parfaits come together in minutes and are healthy options.

Put cut vegetables, fruit, and sandwich fixings on the table and fuel your crew with a healthy make-your-own salad and sandwich night.

TAKE BABY STEPS

If you want healthy dinners, make them a priority, but don’t beat yourself up when life happens. Increase the number of times your family eats together by a day or two, be realistic, and choose strategies that work.

Cherie Gough is a former English teacher, journalist, and college admissions writing coach. She also enjoys writing about food!