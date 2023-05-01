Tips & Gifts to Make Mom Feel Special on Mother's Day

× Expand Web

Mother’s Day is the perfect time to shower some love on the moms in your life, whether it’s the mom of your children, your mom, or someone special whom you want to recognize. While every gift is special, you can use this as an opportunity to think about specific ways to make mom feel seen and appreciated.

Start Here

Think about her. Truly. There are endless gift ideas out there and that can feel overwhelming. Often, we end up buying something because it seems like what everyone is telling us to do (or it was easy!). Before you make a purchase, spend a little time thinking about whom you are giving the gift to and ask yourself these questions:

• What makes her smile?

• What do I see her looking at in stores or on her phone?

• How can I make her feel special?

• Does she have a favorite thing or hobby that she rarely makes time for?

• What is something she wouldn’t do for herself?

As you think about these questions, really focus on her. If you’re not sure, ask some of the people she is close to, like a good friend or her sister. Even older kids and teens can lend valuable insight. Remember, making her feel seen and understood means focusing on her instead of what you think she needs.

Shop Early If You Can

Mother’s Day is not a surprise. The sooner you start thinking about this and shop, the better. April is a great time to shop because it takes the last-minute stress out of the equation. If you haven’t started early, however, there are still so many great options. And make things easier next year by putting a reminder on your phone now for shopping next April.

Think Beyond The Gift

Mother’s Day is more than a gift. It’s a day. Think about how you want to be intentional about celebrating her. Would she like breakfast in bed or would she prefer to sleep in? Is she hoping for a day with the kids or would some time to herself be appreciated?

You can ask her questions like this, but avoid simply saying, “What do you want to do?” Many moms are uncomfortable about saying what they truly want. Plus, asking that makes it one more thing for her to figure out — and she definitely doesn’t need that.

A lot of moms will appreciate and benefit from a combination of time to themselves and time with the family. That could look like a family hike and then some time for her to nap and read. Maybe she would enjoy some time going shopping alone and coming home to a nice family dinner — that she doesn’t have to cook! Another great idea is to take her to breakfast with the kids and then drop her off for a massage that you’ve already scheduled for that day. The less she has to figure out and plan, the better.

Creative Gift Ideas

To help you get started, here are some fun, creative ideas for gifts that moms love and why they are great.

For the book lover: Once Upon a Book Club (onceuponabookclub.com) offers a creative approach to a book subscription service. Each box contains a book along with 3-5 wrapped gifts for her to open at different points in the book. She will love discovering fun gifts as she reads that will remind her of the story long after she is done reading. You can purchase single boxes or monthly and quarterly subscriptions.

For the puzzler: JIGGY (jiggypuzzles.com) offers art in puzzle form. One of Oprah’s favorite things, these specially crafted puzzles are fun to put together and seal with glue to preserve the beautiful artwork when completed. Plus, JIGGY offers special holiday and seasonal gift boxes to enhance the puzzle experience with extras like chocolate or luxury bath items.

For the foodie: Make her life extra tasty with a gift or gift card from GoldBelly (goldbelly.com). A gourmet food market with gifts from around the country, she can have something special delivered right to her door. From making dinner easier with a prepared lobster dinner from Maine or BBQ straight from Texas to a special Ina Garten cake or “macarons” from Paris, there are tasty treats she will love.

For the coffee/tea drinker: Few things keep a mom going like her morning cup of coffee or tea. Make hers special with a tea subscription from Tea Runners (shop.tearunners.com) offering her gourmet loose teas in a variety of flavors. If coffee on the run is more her style, Steeped Coffee (steepedcoffee.com) offers specialty roasts in single-serve brew bags that taste great and help the planet.

For the mom who needs to relax: Every mom could use a little relaxation in her life, and you can find special gifts that help her do just that. Luxury candles like those from Noa Lux (noaluxco.com) or Opal Road (opalroadhome.com) are special choices she probably wouldn’t splurge on for herself. Plus, both companies are woman-owned, a sweet bonus. If she needs a little more help, Pure Enrichment (pureenrichment.com) offers lush heated blankets and aromatherapy, to help her let it all go.

For the organizer: If order and organization bring a smile to her face, try leveling up her planner and paper products. Ivory Paper Co (ivorypaperco.com) and Grado (grado-inspired.com) offer beautiful journals, planners, and stationery to make keeping track of things easier and inspiring.

The Key To Success

Remember, Mother’s Day isn’t about being perfect. It is about celebrating the mom in your life and making her feel special. Make it about her, shop early, and plan the day to give her a Mother’s Day she won’t forget!

Rebecca Hastings is a former elementary teacher who traded the classroom for writing when she stayed home with her three children. Passionate about authenticity, faith, and family, you can find her at RebeccaHastings.net and on Amazon. In real life, she can often be found typing words, driving her kids places, or wherever there is chocolate.