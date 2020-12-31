THE KIDDIE GOURMET: Sto Lat Bar/Simply Pierogi

4475 Transit Road #108 • Buffalo, NY 14221 716-276-0614 or 716-276-0614 stolatbar.com • SimplyPierogi.com Ratings: Family Friendly 4/5 • Food 5/5 • Service 4.5/5

Polish pleasures have come to what was the Eastern Hills Mall. Located next to Simply Pierogi, home to more Polish pleasures, is Sto Lat Bar, offering more sophisticated yet casual dining. Now this establishment is accepting preorders for pick up. They do take out free — 3 ways: phone, online, or in person. Check online for Family of Four Meal Deals, at the time of this writing $32.00, discounted from $40.00. The meals available were Pierogi & Polish Sausage with Sides, Pulled Pork Sandwiches with Sides, German Family Meal, and Goblabki Family Meal.

The Kid's Meals when we ate there were Pierogi, authentic Polish dumplings made from family recipes, served with juice and fruit; Giant Chicky Tendy, thinly mounded, chicken fried in canola oil, chopped in strips and served with juice and fruit; and Polish Sausage, chopped into medallions, served with juice and fruit. The first two are $7.50, and the sausage, billed as gluten free, is $6.95.

When we did lunch, the entries were all $10.00, except my choice, Spicy Schnitzel Sandwich ($15.00). This was breaded chicken cutlet topped with melted cheese, sauteed mushroom, tomato, pickles, red onion, crispy jalapeno, and Buffalo aioli, served with fries. It was as good, if not better, than it sounded. At dinner on the menu this is called Chicken Schnitzel Melt and is priced at $18.00. It's served with buttery sliced potatoes and seasoned vegetables.

Dad selected the Classic Zapiekanka, “Polish flat bread,” with garlic butter, topped with cheese, sauteed mushrooms, carmelized onions, and a drizzle of sweet ketchup. Another winner!

This is a place where you can expect the unexpected; the basics are structured with a creative twist. The categories include a Pierogi Bowl, a Polish Platter, a Pierogi Hoagie, a Build Your Own Salad, at prices ranging from $7.95 to $12.95. For example, the Pierogi Hoagie is described as Farmer's Cheese Pierogi and Smoked Kielbasa with Kapusta, Carmelized Onions, and Horseradish Aioli on a Hoagie. ($8.95; with Side and drink $10.95).

The extras are worth considering, such as the Pickle Soup ($5.95 and gluten free), called in Poland “Zupa Ogorkowa,” a classic showing the Polish love for pickles. Under extras you should find the Nalesniki ($3.50), alias Crepes, filled with seasonal fruits, jams, or sweet cheese.

In our semi-progressive meal, we transferred to the Chrusciki Bakery, located in this trio of eateries, to supplement our sweet ending of crepes, with a slice of excellent Polish cheesecake. What a display of pastry pleasures! Check the Simply Pierogi online menu.

Doing take out to us is not quite the same as eating at a table in the restaurant, especially in the Sto Lat, that provided us with cloth napkins. However, the food should taste as good since the same recipes are prepared by the expert staff. Hopefully, the day will come when you'll again have a choice. In the meantime, in our New World a taste of the Old World is quite welcoming.

Check out Barbara Blackburn’s blogs at frontierfare.wordpress.com and culinarrations.wordpress.com.