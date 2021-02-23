THE KIDDIE GOURMET: Rainforest Café

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Rainforest Cafe Sheraton Niagara Falls 300 Third Street Niagara Falls, NY 716-278-2626 rainforestcafeniagarafallsusa.godaddysites.com Ratings: Food 5/5 • Service 5/5 • Family-Friendly 5/5

When the color code was in effect for Erie County, the Blackburns traveled to Niagara County for a sit-down meal at the Rainforest Cafe in Niagara Falls, which has a good deal for families of kiddie gourmets. The adult Kiddie Gourmet had not reviewed a Niagara County restaurant for a while so it was the fair course of action. However, the establishment welcomes Grab & Go customers. Check online for more information or call 716-285-3361.

That said, let's take our seat — adult or kid accommodations — in the jungle, with foliage, animals, and sounds for a fun experience. On Sundays, kids eat free after 5 pm. All eight choices on the kids’ menu for those 12 and under are $7.99 except for the Grilled Chicken at $8.99. All kids meals include one side: Safari Fries, Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, and Apple Sauce. The Rain Forest Rascals are two char-grilled mini burgers. Jurassic Chicken Tidbits are dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets, similar to the delicious chicken tenders I ate. The Castaway Kid's Pizza offers cheese or pepperoni. Grilled American Cheese is served on Texas Toast. Macaroni and Cheese and Pyton Pasta complete the pasta choices. Pyton is served with a choice of alfredo, butter, or marinara Sauce. The veggie loving kid will appreciate this tasty assortment.

As for the adult menu, "Yours truly," a.k.a. Grandma or Mom, ordered the appetizer special, called the Awesome Appetizer Adventure: chimi-cha-chas, spinach and artichoke dip with tri-color tortilla chips, cheese sticks and chicken tenders served with fresh marinara and coconut curry sauce ($21.99). What a super-sized platter and how picturesque food-wise!

The best of the platter we thought were chimi-cha-chas, a delectable rendition of Mexican fare. As for the sauces, the coconut curry sauce was the most unique, going very well with the sticks and tenders. Of course, the smokin' mojo BBQ sauce gave it some competition. Dad loved the way the chicken tenders were golden-fried to perfection.

The BBQ sauce was part of Dad's Amazon Feast: a combination of rotisserie chicken and slow-roasted St. Louis style pork spare ribs basted with the winning sauce, and served with safari fries ($24.99).

The irresistible culinary masterpiece is named Sparkling Volcano dessert ($16.00). It had long brownies forming a volcano slope around three scoops of ice cream that were topped with a sparkler. The remaining brownies traveled to Erie County while some of the ice cream remained in a puddle on the platter. We were in awe when staff servers brought us the sparkler dessert. It was the Fourth of July — almost! The brownies rated really 6 out of 5.

Some of the other noteworthy items would include The Anaconda Pasta: Quinoa Spaghetti, local garden vegetables, basil, shaved Parmesan cheese, red pepper flakes, white wine and tomato sauce ($18.99).

You might want to check out the newest feature — Rainforest Ice Caves, especially for those who want to dine outside. As said, kids are free per every adult entree purchased Sunday evening. Bradley, the balloon man, will be there, too. For both of these features, call 716-285-3361.

Definitely take a trip to this rainforest if you can. Otherwise, you can just do Grab 'n Go. However, the dining-in includes tigers, elephants, crocodiles, and gorillas in motion, keeping every age entertained.