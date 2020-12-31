THE KID-FRIENDLY KITCHEN: Birthday Party Recipes

It’s party time! For pre-adolescent ages, when it comes to party food, think small. Little portions, bite size treats, and easy to serve.

The average party lasts 2 hours, generally at a time between meals, so keep it light and simple. The focus is socializing, games, seeing the presents opened and singing happy birthday. Check with parents for any allergens or special diets in advance to reduce stress and have healthy, safe options for all. Below are several snacks ideas, sure to please the kids, and easy to prepare in advance.

A FEW TIPS

For toddlers, assemble everything in advance for them. For children 6 and over, they usually enjoy creating their own toppings/additions.

Serve healthier beverages. Have small water bottles (8oz or less), apple cider and a variety of juices.

Provide healthy snacks. Arrange age appropriate bite size veggies (celery, carrots, cauliflower, grape tomatoes) on a serving platter. Have another platter with bunches of grapes, mandarin oranges, and other bite size fruit (select fruits that won’t brown when sliced – it has to look appealing if you want them to eat it).

Condiments dispense faster and easier (less mess, no double dipping) in squeeze bottles.

Inexpensive serving platters and squeeze bottles are available at party stores.

Crisp lettuce like iceberg are a good and healthy gluten free bread substitute.

TINY TACOS

Free of: DAIRY, EGGS, SOY, PEANUTS, TREE NUTS, WHEAT, FISH, SHELLFISH, and GLUTEN

Yield: 24 tiny tacos

Preparation Time: 15 minutes Cooking Time: 20 minutes

1 24 pack mini taco shells (gluten free brand, read labels)

3 pounds ground beef or chicken

Salt, pepper, seasonings to taste

Shredded lettuce

Diced tomatoes

Sliced black olives

Cooked corn

Shredded cheese (dairy/soy free, e.g. Daiya*)

Mild salsa

Season and cook the meat. Transfer to a serving bowl. Place each of the remaining ingredients in separate serving bowls. Let the kids assemble their own. (Note: taco seasoning mix can be added to the meat as it is cooked; it’s been intentionally omitted for little ones that may not like spicy foods.)

*Daiya offers plant-based cheese free of common allergens: soy, dairy, gluten, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts (except coconut). https://daiyafoods.com/

MINI HOT DOGS

Free of: DAIRY, EGGS, SOY, PEANUTS, TREE NUTS, WHEAT, FISH, SHELLFISH, and GLUTEN

Yield: 24 mini hot dogs

Preparation Time: 15 minutes Cooking Time: 11-13 minutes

1 pack appetizer wieners (read label for allergens)

1 (8 pack) crescent rolls* (read label for allergens) or gluten free bread*

Condiments to dip

Preheat oven to 375. Unroll crescents and press the seams together to get a large rectangle of dough. Cut into 24 uniform strips. Roll hot dogs in dough strips and seal the length edge. Bake for 11-13 minutes, until light golden brown. Serve with condiments (ketchup, mustard, relish, other).

*To use gluten free bread instead of crescent rolls, trim off the crust, roll out to slightly flatten. Follow the recipe above.

COLD CUT PLATTER

Free of: DAIRY, EGGS, SOY, PEANUTS, TREE NUTS, WHEAT, FISH, SHELLFISH, and GLUTEN

Yield: varies (the average pound of lunchmeat has 16 slices)

Preparation Time: 15 minutes Cooking Time: 0 minutes

Assorted lunchmeat (e.g. Applegate*, read the label for allergens)

Sunflower butter and jelly (not all kids like lunchmeat!)

Lettuce, in sandwich size pieces

Tomatoes, sliced

Small rolls/mini pitas or iceberg lettuce (or gluten free bread)

Condiments

Place the lunchmeat on one platter, pre-fold to sizes conforming to the rolls or sandwich bread.

On another platter, arrange the lettuce and tomatoes. On another platter, arrange the rolls or lettuce, serve with condiments.

*Applegate offers a large variety of non-GMO, nitrate and allergen free deli products: https://applegate.com/

If you have any questions about our column, e-mail Kathy at allergy@roadrunner.com. For further information about food allergies, contact FARE www.foodallergy.org, or call 1-800-929-4040.

Kathy Lundquist is a Western New York parent whose son, now an adult, was born with severe food allergies. Over the last two decades, she has worked tirelessly, in a variety of capacities, to increase community awareness about food allergies.