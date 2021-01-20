THE FAMILY PET: Taking Care of Those Pearly Whites!

× Expand Wavebreak Media LTD

One of the top three health problems for pets is dental disease. The thought of brushing your pet’s teeth may not even be on your radar. But if you think about it, you go to the dentist for regular check-ups and have your teeth cleaned. You know it’s part of your overall health and well-being. It’s equally important to take care of your pet’s oral health.

Veterinarians report that without regular dental care about 80 percent of smaller dogs and 70 percent of cats over the age of 3 suffer from significant oral disease that requires treatment. Who knew? Fortunately, these issues can be prevented with regular brushing by you, and with routine dental cleanings and check-ups by your veterinarian.

Your pet can’t tell you if they are in pain, have sore gums, loose teeth or cavities. And these seemingly small issues, left untreated, can release bacteria that promote heart disease, kidney and liver failure.

Your pet’s mouth and behavior can be an indication of oral issues. Warning signs include:

Bad breath

Excessive drooling

Inflamed gums

Lumps/bumps in gums or under the tongue

Change in eating or chewing habits

Pawing at the face or mouth

Cats not grooming themselves

Regular oral care includes:

Brushing teeth daily

Feeding dogs dry food

Using chew bones and toys (avoid real bones from a pig or cow, antlers and hooves)

Cleaning teeth regularly by a veterinarian

Talk with your veterinarian about the best way to brush your pet’s teeth. It can take patience and a calm demeanor to get them accustomed to handling their mouth. You’ll need to start slow. Let your pet smell, lick, and investigate dental products you intend to use. You may want to check out a couple of YouTube videos for help.

BRUSHING TIPS

A pet toothbrush is recommended, but a small soft human one will work. A soft gauze wrapped around your finger or soft plastic finger brushes are other options. Never use human toothpaste. Most contain ingredients that are harmful to pets if swallowed. Pet toothpastes are available or you can use water if you are in a pinch, as it is the rubbing action that’s most important.

Do your best to brush your pet’s teeth daily. Try to work it into your morning or evening routine paired with petting, a walk or a meal, so that it’s something your pet can be rewarded for doing. Dental teeth wipes are great for in-between full brushing sessions.

CHEWS CAN HELP

Since your pet can’t brush their teeth without you, giving him chews and toys can help. Hundreds of different types of dog chews are on the market, and most have teeth-cleaning properties. Chewing itself actually benefits your dog’s oral health, regardless of what is being chewed on (shoes and furniture are not ideal!) The Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) has a list of products shown to improve oral health at vohc.org.

Slow, long chews can help scrape away plaque and dirt, and most dogs consider them treats. Rawhides and bully sticks are good. Never give them steak or rib bones or other hard items such as hooves as these can fracture teeth. Choose rubber or nylon toys with a rough or bumpy surface, large enough so that it won't present a choking hazard. Chew toys should be somewhat flexible, not rock hard. Some dental treats come with breath fresheners, a great side-benefit for those up-close kisses.

FOOD

While dogs benefit from eating kibble or crunchy food to help clear plaque buildup on their teeth, cats are best fed canned food as some veterinary dental experts feel dry food is too abrasive for their teeth, and cats fed dry diets are at risk of other serious health problems.

Your veterinarian will do an oral exam during your annual visit. Your veterinarian knows what’s best for your pet’s teeth and will be able to address any issues found. Generally, a teeth cleaning is done about every other year, depending on initial exam. If you’ve been diligent about home oral health care, you can expect to go longer between professional cleanings. Think of cleaning your pet’s teeth regularly as keeping these (costly) services to a minimum. It is important that dental work is done under general anesthesia to be able to safely and thoroughly clean your pet’s teeth both above and below the gum line. Anesthesia is safe for most elderly pets provided blood tests are checked to screen for underlying diseases.

Working together with your veterinarian you can help save your pet’s teeth and keep their mouth healthy which will help them live a longer, happier life and their breath will smell much better!

The Niagara Frontier Veterinary Society is comprised of more than 75 small animal hospitals and more than 200 practitioners in Erie and Niagara Counties. It exists to advance public awareness and understanding of proper pet health care, veterinary services and the veterinary profession. Learn more at http://www.nfveterinarysociety.org