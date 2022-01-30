THE FAMILY PET: Are You Vaccinated?

It seems to be the question of the year. COVID has taken over our lives, but what about other vaccines, and what about our pets?

Veterinarians are increasingly being asked if there is a COVID vaccine for our pets and about spreading COVID-19 to our pets. Is it possible? Yes, but not probable. An infected person can transmit it to a pet. And no, there is no vaccine yet for pets. However, there are many vaccines that are absolutely essential for your pet.

Like people, pets need vaccines for a long, healthy life. In general, like people, pets require what are called “core” vaccines, sometimes requiring a booster. Additional other vaccinations referred to as “non-core” are based on your pet’s age, lifestyle, and environment, such as if your pet is involved in outdoor activities or is frequently boarded or attends doggy daycare.

So why are vaccines needed? Core vaccines are considered vital to all pets based on risk of exposure, severity of disease, or transmissibility to humans. Vaccines help a pet’s immune system to fight disease-causing organisms. Many prevent illness. It’s one of the easiest ways to protect your pet.

Vaccines are generally for specific diseases and there are various types and combinations. As with human vaccinations, there are some risks, but benefits provide the safest and best way to protect your pet. Veterinarians can advise the most appropriate vaccination regime for your specific pet.

So when should pets get vaccinations and which are needed? Kittens and puppies receive many antibodies in their mother’s milk while nursing. At about six weeks dogs and cats need to begin receiving a series of specific combined vaccinations. These are administered a minimum of three vaccinations at three to four-week intervals, with the last dosage at about 16 weeks of age.

For dogs the “core” vaccines are for canine parvovirus, distemper, rabies, and canine hepatitis. “Non-core” vaccines depend on the environmental risks your dog faces. The most common include Bordetella bronchiseptica, Borrelia burgdorferi, and Leptospira (lepto) bacteria. Western New York is seeing a marked increase in lepto cases, which is transmitted through infected animal urine. For anyone who walks their dog you know how much dogs sniff at marked areas, which can be a source for this disease.

Cats need vaccines for feline distemper (panleukopenia), calicivirus, feline herpesvirus type I (rhinotracheitis), and rabies. Non-core vaccines needed are based on your cat’s lifestyle including vaccines for feline leukemia virus, Bordetella, Chlamydophila felis, and feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV).

For both dogs and cats, boosters are needed at various intervals depending on protection needed to keep them healthy and safe.

You wouldn’t let your child or family go unprotected so make sure your four-footed, winged, scaled, or other pet receives the vaccinations they need and deserve.

The Niagara Frontier Veterinary Society consists of more than 75 small animal hospitals and 200 veterinarians in Erie and Niagara counties. Learn more at www.nfveterinarysociety.org.