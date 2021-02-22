SPECIAL NEEDS: What Happens When School Year Is Over?

Although it can be difficult at first to navigate opportunities and services of special education during the school years, there are people to guide you through the process. Parents, teachers, school counselors and psychologists all take part in designing the best possible education for special need’s students. As high school comes to an end and graduation is in sight, a scarier unknown may cast a shadow over the celebration. What happens when school years are over?

× Expand Shutterstock

FINDING THE "JUST RIGHT" FIT

Several colleges are creating programs for college students with special needs, which is fantastic. And, some of these programs can be the “just right” fit for young adults with special needs. Even if they are, what happens next? At some point students with disabilities become adults with disabilities.

For all people, work provides a sense of purpose, and in many ways can boost confidence and be rewarding. Work can provide social experiences in addition to improving financial independence. People with disabilities can receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) to help pay for basic needs, but the benefits of working are equally important to those with special needs. The amount of SSI may decrease as employment wages go up, but it will still be available.

George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990 to encourage companies to hire an inclusive work force, but it took decades for the momentum to pick up. Thankfully, more companies and programs are recognizing the importance and benefits adults with special needs bring to the work force.

Now, more and more programs exist to help those with special needs gain employment. The Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) understands the importance of employment for a well-balanced life, and has a variety of programs to help.

It begins with the Pathway to Employment, where individuals are guided through vocational experiences to determine what jobs will work well with the strengths of the individual. Community Pre-Vocational Services provide “social skill development to enhance a person’s employability” as well as community experiences. This service promotes independence and helps determine what further services might be required.

For persons with more severe developmental disabilities, the OPWDD has the Employment Training Program. This creates an opportunity for the employer to work with the individual prior to hiring them. Jobs are customized so that the person can prove their value to the employer and have an internship of sorts. The employer is expected to hire the individual after a period of time and pay the individual for their work.

To ensure individuals stay successful at their places of employment, the OPWDD has yet another useful program known as the Supported Employment program. Once an individual is matched to a suitable position, the OPWDD provides job coaching so the individual can have continued success throughout their employment.

Other services help employers understand the benefits and opportunities of hiring those with special needs. The Employer Assistance and Resource Network on Disability Inclusion (EARN) is a free resource that helps employers build inclusive cultures and communities that can support inclusive hires.

HOW BUSINESS OWNERS CAN GET INVOLVED

If you own your own business, there are many statistics to prove why you should hire those with disabilities. A study by Accenture in 2018 recognized businesses that actively employ people with disabilities outperform businesses that do not. And, businesses that are dedicated to inclusive hiring practices retain employees more than those that do not. It rounds out company culture, leads to innovative products, and improves customer service. Another bonus of hiring an inclusive roster of employees is that it widens the customer base and customer loyalty.

In addition to the moral and community reasons, there are tax incentives to hire people with disabilities as well. Some to investigate include the Work Opportunity Tax Credit and Disabled Access Credit. Some companies may worry it might be expensive to hire those with disabilities, assuming some people with special needs may require more training or not be able to perform tasks. This couldn’t be further from the truth.

Companies like Wegmans, Walmart, and Tops actively recruit people with disabilities. The process for being hired is the same for those with and without disabilities. Candidates apply and are interviewed, sometimes with a job coach present if one is needed. At Wegmans, it is important that all employees provide excellent customer service and are well qualified to complete assigned tasks. Finding the right fit is important, and there are many different jobs both seen and unseen. Positions include stocking shelves, working in the deli or bakery, assisting customers, collecting carts, and working in office positions.

Some companies throughout the country are devoted to hiring people with disabilities. Restaurants and cafés like Pizza Hut and Starbucks regularly look to hire inclusive employees. Other companies such as Special Kneads and Treats, BeanZ & Co, as well as many thrift stores hire people with various developmental disabilities as well. On the job training provides employees with the opportunity to do their jobs well, learn life skills, and provide excellent customer service. Fortunately, these companies are growing in popularity.

When employed, those with developmental disabilities have the opportunity to earn an income, contribute to society, and live more independently. Communities at large benefit. If you know of someone with a disability, there are many options for employee assistance. Jobs are changing all the time, creating many exciting opportunities for all. The job search for those with disabilities might be a little more complicated, but with patience, practice, and hard work, the just right fit will come along.

RESOURCES

For more information on how to help those with special needs find employment, contact the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities at https://opwdd.ny.gov/. The Parent Network of Western New York is another resource. Help can be found at https://www.parentnetworkny.org. Companies looking to hire more inclusive individuals should visit the following websites for inspiration and information:

Askearn.org provides employers with information on the benefits of hiring those with disabilities as well as how to create inclusive environments. BeanZ & Co provides a model of how a small, independent company can transform lives. Visit https://www.beanzandco.com to see for yourself!

Julia is the advocate and parent of a child with a disability, and is also a special education teacher. She is the author of more than 60 nonfiction books for young readers, teaches at Bryant and Stratton, and is available for author visits and speaking engagements. Contact her at julia@juliagarstecki.com.