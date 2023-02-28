SINGLE PARENTING: Spring Break for the Single Mom

When I think about Spring Break, I tend to think about all of the things my kids will be doing and how I am going to keep them busy while I’m at work. I never used to stress about this when I was married because I was a stay-at-home mom. Now that I am a full-time therapist, I don’t have the luxury of being at home and just going with the flow. I have to plan things around my work schedule just like many other working parents. However, as a divorcee, I only get my kids during Spring Break on odd years. On the even years, when I don’t have my kids, I decided to focus on myself and all the fun things I can do to celebrate my time alone.

Zoom with a friend

It can be hard to stay in touch with friends when life happens… which is all of the time! Lately, I’ve been scheduling Zoom sessions with my friends so I can see their faces and catch up. It’s been so fun to stay connected in this way. Bonus tip: Schedule a “coffee date” or “meet up for tea” and enjoy your favorite beverage while you chat.

Spring cleaning

Okay, this might not sound super fun to you but stay with me for a minute. Think about all of the things you’ve been wanting to organize or clean but haven’t had time to do (or haven’t wanted to do). Jam out to your favorite music on your Alexa and get to it. You can even use the money from items you’ve sold on Marketplace to treat yourself to a new book or a yummy latte.

Dive into a new book

I have a stack of books that I’ve been wanting to read for a long time. I see them every morning as I walk by them in my room and think, “Oh, that looks good!” Try and read a little bit each day. By the end of spring break, you’ll be one book closer to your goal.

Counselor tip: Reading is a great way to calm yourself if you are feeling anxious. It takes effort to focus on the words on the page which can help distract you from any racing thoughts.

Schedule a mom date

If you have kids at home during spring break, this would be considered a play date but I’m talking about the moms right now. Invite your mom friends over — however many you want and make a day of it. The kids can play and have a blast while the moms catch up and talk about their highs and lows. Carving out time for yourself is so important in every season of your life. When you have kids, it can be the highlight of your day. If your kids are a little bit older and can do their own thing, it can mean the difference between feeling alone in a hard season of life or feeling like you have a great support system.

Take a bath

Lock your bathroom door and get your masks and bath bombs ready. Resting and relaxing can look like so many different things for different people. However, a nice bath is such a simple way to slow down and reset. This is spring break — mom edition so go on and pamper yourself!

Reconnect with a favorite hobby

I love to scrapbook but it’s something I haven’t done since before my kids were born. Recently, I’ve started to get out all of my stuff to get ready for spring break. It’s been fun to look at all of the things I made and heck, maybe I’ll even finish my kids’ baby books?

Catch up on your favorite show

Netflix can be a fun way to rest up while catching up on shows and movies that you haven’t had time to watch. I’m diving in to the second season of Sweet Magnolias right now and it feels good to allow myself time just for me.

Baking and/or cooking

Dust off that cookbook and whip up something for yourself and your family tonight. Doesn’t it feel good to make something from scratch and watch your family enjoy it? Even if it’s just you this spring break, invite someone over to enjoy it with you or take it to a friend who could use a pick-me-up.

Spring break can be a great way to rejuvenate in the midst of a busy life. Try to be intentional about your time this year and allow yourself the room to breathe, relax, and reset. You’ll be so glad you did.

Meagan Ruffing is a parenting journalist, mental health therapist, and single mom who tries to do her best each day. She doesn’t always get it right but she sure has fun trying.