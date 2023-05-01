SINGLE PARENTING: Because Moms Can Do Anything

I really don’t know when I started saying, “Because… moms can do anything,” but I do know that I’m glad that it’s part of my many phrases of being a mom. With Mother’s Day coming up this month, it’s important to not only recognize each other for the tireless work we do raising children, but for the infinite number of ways we inspire other human beings.

If you’ve forgotten how amazing you are, let me take a moment to remind you. Here is a list of 10 reasons why moms are simply the best.

1. You can multitask like no other. Who else can make dinner, help a kid study for his spelling bee, talk on the phone, and fix a boo-boo all at the same time? YOU can!

2. You are stronger than you think. This year may have thrown you for a loop. Maybe something happened that you didn’t see coming. Did you lose a loved one? Did you go through a divorce? Did you lose a child? A job? A pet? Did you get diagnosed with post-partum depression? Chances are, any one of us reading this has experienced one of these life-altering moments. But guess what? You are still here and you are still standing. You are stronger than you think.

3. You are smart. Do not discount what you already know. You may have a doctorate in your field of study or maybe you are a high school graduate who went straight to beauty school. Whatever your trade is from work-in-the-home mom to work-out-of-the-home mom; you are smart. Whether you get a paycheck or help someone else get a paycheck by staying home and raising children; you are smart. You are a mom and moms are smart.

4. You are beautiful. Those stretchmarks you see looking back at you in the mirror are a daily reminder of the life you birthed. No stretchmarks? That’s okay. Maybe you are one of the few who did not get any or maybe you brought your child into the world a different way. The point is, you are a mother and are a beautiful one at that. Even on the days when you feel like you are at your ugliest or when life gets a little too crazy and the gym classes slip out of sight, remind yourself of how beautiful you are.

5. There is no one like you. As moms, we always wish we could clone ourselves to help with the laundry, and the dishes, and this and that. Reality is… there is only one you which means, there is no one like you. The good news is that you possess something so special that your children can only get from you — a mother’s love.

6. You have eyes in the back of your head. If you are a newly minted mom, you will get the hang of saying this all too soon. For all of you veteran moms out there; you know what I am talking about. I don’t know if it is sheer luck that helps us know exactly what our kids are doing at any given moment but whatever it is, it allows us to have some sort of sixth sense that makes our kids believe that we really do have eyes in the back of our head.

7. There is no TLC like a mom’s TLC. Moms just have a special touch. It just is what it is. Call it what you like, but kids just need their mom sometimes. It is in our DNA. Our kisses are healing. Our tears are reviving. Our hugs are healing, and our words are sweet like honey. Kids need tender, loving, care and moms can dish it out at the drop of a hat.

8. You come up with the most random words. What’d you say? You think your 5-year-old wasn’t listening when you let that word slip but… surprise… she did! No fear. You can whip out a word that makes total sense and you are both on with your day like nothing ever happened.

9. You make things fun. When you give a mom a few minutes of unplanned time, she will have a brilliant idea all thought up and ready to go. The next thing you know, everyone is laughing, time is flying, and endless memories are being made all because a mom knew how to make things fun.

10. You are selfless. This is an unspoken, in-us-when-we-become-mothers-type-of-quality. Selflessness comes with the territory and requires nothing but love. Just the other day, my daughter and I were on a walk when I noticed she was cold. I offered her my jacket and she looked up at me, her eyes big and wide, and said, “But what about you mom? Won’t you be cold?” “Well, it hadn’t crossed my mind but now that you say it, yes, I will be cold. But that’s okay. I would rather have you be warm. I’ll be okay.” And with that, we continued on our walk with big smiles on our faces.

Enjoy Mother’s Day this year, knowing how amazing you are. This is your day to relax, unwind, and bask in the love of your family. Happy Mother’s Day to you and to all of those moms out there who wonder if you can make it through one more sleep-deprived day. Yes, you can!

Meagan Ruffing can’t wait to spend this year’s Mother’s Day with her three children, Dylan, Hannah, and Elinor. She’s hoping for breakfast in bed now that her kids are school-aged and know how to pour a bowl of cereal. Visit her on Facebook at writermeaganruffing to read more about parenting.