RAISING DIGITAL KIDS: Distracted Parenting - Addressing Smartphone Use in Modern Families

Smartphones have become integral to our daily lives, offering countless conveniences and connecting us in unprecedented ways. However, our attachment to these devices comes with a significant tradeoff. Recent statistics show that the dynamics of smartphone usage, particularly among families, have evolved, yet concerns about "distracted parenting" remain pertinent.

While the exact average daily screen time for adults in 2024 isn't specified, it's clear that the digital interaction landscape is nuanced. Teens, especially, report a complex relationship with their smartphones. A Pew Research Center study from March 2024 indicated a majority of teen girls, more than boys, express concerns about excessive smartphone use, indicating a heightened self-awareness regarding digital habits​​.

Interestingly, the digital dilemma extends to family interactions. Around 40% of families engage in repeated arguments over smartphone use, highlighting ongoing tensions around digital consumption​​. Parents, too, acknowledge their struggles with screen time, with a significant number admitting to being distracted during interactions with their children. This revelation is corroborated by teens, nearly half of whom notice their parents' divided attention​​. This fact did not surprise me as much as it probably should have. It’s probably safe to say we are all guilty of this at some level. As a coach, I cannot count the number of times I’ve witnessed a parent miss a great play/shot/block from their son or daughter because they were looking at their phone during a game. Even smaller moments at home may go unnoticed due to a distracting text, disruptive chirp, or some other interrupting notification. We often talk about technology addiction in children but, as adults, what message are we sending our kids when we are always pulling out our phones?

Aside from missing moments in our kid’s lives, another study looked at the interaction between caregivers and children during mealtime as it related to technology usage. A direct quote from the findings: “Caregivers absorbed in devices frequently ignored the child’s behavior for a while and then reacted with a scolding tone of voice, gave repeated instructions in a somewhat robotic manner (e.g., without looking at the child or relevant to child behavior), seemed insensitive to the child’s expressed needs, or used physical responses.” I think we can all relate to this as well. No one is perfect. You pull out your phone to check something and get engrossed in what you’re doing. It can be frustrating when you get interrupted, and that frustration can manifest itself in a variety of ways.

I am not suggesting that everyone is addicted to their smartphone or that we should all go back to the rotary phones of the 80s. After reading quite a few articles during my research for this column, I do believe that “distracted parenting” or “continuous partial attention” is harming our kids.

Reimagining Parent-Child Engagement in the Digital Age

In light of these insights, it's crucial for parents to foster an environment where digital devices enhance rather than detract from family connections. Here are some recommendations to create a more tech-friendly home environment that fosters strong family connections:

Making Memories Together:

Plan tech-free times: Set aside specific moments each day or week where everyone puts away their devices. This could be a family dinner, a board game night, or even just an evening walk.

Set aside specific moments each day or week where everyone puts away their devices. This could be a family dinner, a board game night, or even just an evening walk. Focus on fun activities: Get active together! Play a game, go for a bike ride, or explore a new park. Shared experiences create lasting memories.

Open Communication is Key:

Talk about tech habits: Have open conversations with your kids about your phone use and theirs. Discuss challenges and set some ground rules together.

Have open conversations with your kids about your phone use and theirs. Discuss challenges and set some ground rules together. Encourage self-awareness: Help your kids understand how their screen time might be affecting them. Maybe they miss out on conversations or feel restless after being on their phones for too long.

Building Trust and Respect:

Be a role model: We all know it's tempting to check our phones constantly. But try to be mindful of your own usage, especially when you're with your kids. Put your phone away during meals and conversations.

We all know it's tempting to check our phones constantly. But try to be mindful of your own usage, especially when you're with your kids. Put your phone away during meals and conversations. Supervision with a side of trust: For younger kids, some supervision of their online activity is important. As they get older, gradually give them more freedom to manage their own time. This shows you trust them to be responsible.

Tech Tools Can Help Too!

There are apps designed to help families manage screen time. Some popular options include Moment and Space. These apps offer features like usage tracking, goal setting, and even coaching programs to help you develop healthier digital habits.

Remember, you're not alone!

Everyone struggles with screen time sometimes. The important thing is to be aware and make an effort to create a more balanced digital life for yourself and your family. By working together, you can ensure technology strengthens your connections, not weakens them. Finding a balance with technology can also be easier when you have a support network. Talk to other parents about their struggles and successes. Consider working with your children's teachers or pediatricians for additional guidance. Remember, creating a healthy digital environment for your family is a journey, not a destination. There will be bumps along the road, but by being open, supportive, and working together, you can navigate the digital age and build strong, connected relationships with your loved ones.

Here are some additional tips:

Start small: Don't try to change everything overnight. Pick one or two things to focus on at first.

Don't try to change everything overnight. Pick one or two things to focus on at first. Be patient: Changing habits takes time. Celebrate your successes along the way, and don't get discouraged by setbacks.

Changing habits takes time. Celebrate your successes along the way, and don't get discouraged by setbacks. Make it fun! Finding a balance with technology shouldn't feel like a punishment. Focus on the positive outcomes, like stronger family bonds and more quality time together.

Summary

By integrating these strategies, families can navigate the complexities of the digital age more effectively, ensuring that technology serves to enhance rather than hinder their connections and overall well-being.

Mike Daugherty is a husband, father of three young children, author, speaker, Google Innovator, and possible Starbucks addict. He is a certified educational technology leader who has served in a variety of roles through his twenty-year career in public education. Currently, Mike is the Director of Technology for the Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School district in Northeast Ohio. As an IT director he has developed creative, well thought out solutions that positively impact teaching and learning.