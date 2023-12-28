RAISING DIGITAL KIDS: Winter Wonderland: Indoor Activities to Beat the Boredom

The holidays are over, and the thrill of new toys and activities has worn off. The cold, snowy days of January can quickly lead to the dreaded "I'm bored!" blues. Boredom is a common problem during the winter months, when outdoor activities are limited and kids are stuck indoors. It's easy to give in to the temptation to toss them a tablet and let them watch videos for a while, but there are better ways to keep them entertained and engaged. Check out these websites for a variety of engaging activities that can help to alleviate boredom and foster creativity and imagination.

Google's Birthday Surprise Spinner

Google Doodles are interactive illustrations that appear on the Google homepage to commemorate significant events, historical figures, or holidays. These playful designs often incorporate engaging activities, puzzles, or games related to the chosen theme. Google has created a digital spinner wheel that randomly selects one of these entertaining Doodles. If you're seeking some indoor entertainment on a chilly day, simply search for "google birthday surprise spinner" and spin the wheel. Kids and adults can easily waste hours online playing a version of Pac-man, a DJ simulator, or an animated game of cricket.

Art Hub for Kids

Art Hub for Kids is a family-friendly YouTube channel that teaches children how to draw in a fun way. Each video includes the leading artist, Rob, and one of his four children drawing alongside him. He'll draw a line or shape on-screen, and then his co-artist will draw the same thing. The camera shows both drawings side by side so the viewers can see exactly what to do. Kids can pause the video while drawing or rewatch a section if they don't understand the instructions. Rob does a phenomenal job of emphasizing that every artist is different. It is perfectly ok if your drawing at home doesn't look exactly like his. The artwork is colored and shaded when it is complete. The result is almost always something your child will be proud of. The most challenging part is choosing what to draw from the thousands of options available. You can find the channel by searching for Art For Kids Hub on YouTube. If you're not a fan of YouTube, check out ArtForKidsHub.tv. It is a paid site ($5.99 a month) run by the same family that allows you to access all the Art For Kids Hub videos in a friendly, ad-free environment.

Midjourney

Midjourney is an AI-powered text-to-image generator that allows users to create art from text descriptions. Users can type in any prompt, and Midjourney will generate an image that matches the description. For example, if you type in "a cat sitting on a cloud," Midjourney will generate an image of a cat sitting on a cloud. Midjourney is still under development, but it is already capable of creating high-quality images. Users can also control the style of the image, such as whether it should be realistic, cartoonish, or abstract. Midjourney is a great tool for artists of all levels of experience, as it can be used to create both simple and complex images. It is also a great way to explore your creativity and come up with new ideas. Children and young adults would enjoy using Midjourney because it's a great way to explore their creativity, learn about different art styles, practice their drawing skills, and have fun. Midjourney is a fun and easy-to-use tool that kids of all ages can enjoy.

Quick, Draw!

Quick, Draw! is a fun and educational game that uses machine learning to guess what you're drawing. Players are given a list of objects and have 20 seconds to sketch one of them. The game then uses artificial intelligence to try to identify the object. Quick, Draw! is a great way for kids to learn about different objects, improve their drawing skills, and have fun at the same time. With over 50 million drawings in its dataset, Quick, Draw! has been used by researchers to study how people draw. The game is also a great way to spark creativity and imagination. Kids can use Quick, Draw! to draw their favorite characters, objects, and scenes. The game is also a great way to practice drawing different shapes and lines. With its simple and intuitive design, Quick, Draw! is easy for kids of all ages to use. Whether kids are looking to improve their drawing skills, learn about different objects, or just have some fun, Quick, Draw! is a great game for them.

Chrome Music Lab

Google's Chrome Music Lab is a delightful online resource that sparks creativity and musicality in children. This engaging platform allows kids to compose their own melodies and songs by simply clicking on a grid to add notes. The higher the note placed on the grid, the higher the corresponding sound. Along the bottom, a variety of sound options await exploration, ranging from the grand piano to strings and woodwinds. The tempo can also be adjusted, enabling the creation of upbeat, bouncy tunes or slower, dramatic symphonies. Additionally, children can record their own lyrics using the built-in microphone on their tablet or by connecting an external microphone to their computer. While this free activity won't magically transform your child into the next Beethoven, it serves as an excellent way to engage their minds and foster a love for music on a chilly winter afternoon. To access this musical playground, simply search for "Chrome Music Lab" in your favorite search engine and explore the Chrome experiments section of Google's website.

BedtimeStory.ai

BedtimeStory.ai is an AI-powered storytelling platform that allows parents to create personalized bedtime stories for their children. Parents can simply enter their child's name, select a genre, and choose from a variety of prompts to get started. BedtimeStory.ai will then use its AI algorithms to generate a unique story that is tailored to the child's interests.

There are many reasons that make BedtimeStory.ai a winner for parents. First, the stories are personalized, which makes them more engaging for children. Kids love to see their own names and experiences reflected in the stories that they read. Second, the stories are interactive, which allows kids to participate in the storytelling process. Kids can make choices about the plot of the story, and they can even add their own ideas. Third, the stories are educational, which helps kids to learn new things. The stories can be based on real-world events, or they can explore fictional worlds that teach kids about important concepts. BedtimeStory.ai is a great way to make bedtime more fun and engaging for kids. It is also a great way to help kids develop their reading skills, their imagination, and their creativity.

Technology should never be a substitute for quality family time and meaningful interactions. However, it can be a valuable tool in fostering your child's love for reading, art, music, and other enriching activities. Numerous online resources offer engaging and educational experiences that can spark creativity and imagination. For instance, Art Hub for Kids provides a captivating virtual canvas for both children and adults to explore their artistic talents. Similarly, Chrome Music Lab invites budding musicians to compose melodies, experiment with different sounds, and even record their own lyrics. While technology should not be the sole solution to boredom, it can serve as a springboard for shared learning and creative exploration. Embrace the opportunities it presents to connect with your children, fostering a love of learning and self-expression that extends beyond the digital realm.

Mike Daugherty is a husband, father of three young children, author, speaker, Google Innovator, and possible Starbucks addict. He is a certified educational technology leader who has served in a variety of roles through his twenty-year career in public education. Currently, Mike is the Director of Technology for the Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School district in Northeast Ohio. As an IT director he has developed creative, well thought out solutions that positively impact teaching and learning.