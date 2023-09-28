RAISING DIGITAL KIDS: Little Ears, Big Adventures: Discover the World of Kids’ Podcasts

× Expand Laugesen - stock.adobe.com

Screens are everywhere these days, and it can be hard for kids to tear themselves away from them. But there’s a new way to entertain and educate kids that’s taking the world by storm: podcasts. Podcasts are like radio shows, but you can listen to them on your computer, phone, or tablet. From cool fairy tale stories to fun science adventures, kids’podcasts are popping up left and right, and they’re packed with entertaining and educational goodies perfect for curious little minds. It’s like a big, exciting playground for their ears, where they can explore new worlds, learn new things, and just have a great time, all without staring at a screen. Personally, my kids and I have been exploring podcasts while waiting in the drop off line for school or taking longer car rides for fall sports. Here are some of our favorites:

What If World

What If World is a storytelling podcast for kids that explores all sorts of “what if” questions. Each episode is based on a question submitted by a kid, and Mr. Eric, the host, spins it into a story. The stories are imaginative and engaging, and they help kids to explore their own creativity and curiosity. The show also teaches kids about different cultures and historical periods, and it promotes positive values like friendship, cooperation, and problem-solving.

Wow In the World

Wow in the World is a science podcast for kids hosted by Guy Raz and Mindy Thomas. Each episode explores a different science topic, from the human body to outer space. The show is full of interesting facts, amazing stories, and cool experiments. Wow in the World is a great way for kids to learn about science in a fun and engaging way. The show is sure to spark their curiosity and inspire them to learn more about the world around them. One of our favorite episodes is “The Future of Food.” This episode explores the latest innovations in food technology, and how they could change the way we eat in the future.

The Past & The Curious

The Past & the Curious is a history podcast for kids and families that is hosted by Mick Sullivan. Each episode explores a different historical topic in a fun and engaging way. The show is full of interesting facts, funny stories, and even a few songs. The show is sure to spark their curiosity and inspire them to learn more about the world around them. Mick does a fantastic job at making history both fun and interesting!

Six Minutes

Six Minutes is a mystery podcast for kids and families that is created by Gen-Z Media. Each episode is six minutes long and follows the story of Holiday, an eleven-year-old girl who is found floating in the icy waters off the coast of Alaska with no memory of who she is or where she came from. As the podcast progresses, Holiday begins to develop incredible abilities, and she soon discovers she’s not alone in the world. The show is full of suspense, intrigue, and adventure, and it's sure to keep listeners guessing until the very end. The show is narrated by a cast of talented voice actors, including Sarah Drew, Jason Ritter, and Josh Gad. Six Minutes is a great way for kids to learn about friendship, courage, and self-discovery. My sixth grader LOVES this story!

R.L. Stine Story Club

Do your younger kids like spooky stories? The R.L. Stine Story Club podcast takes short stories that never made it into the Goosebump books and turns them into short, creepy tales. Hosted by Ivy, most of the episodes are less than 15 minutes long and not too scary. Most of the stories center around the consequences of poor choices. These are great for ages 7-9 and short car rides.

Smash Boom Best

Now in its third season, Smash Boom Best seeks to answer some of the most hotly debated topics among children. Which is better: Super Strength or Super Speed? Invisibility or Flying? Unicorns or Dragons? Star Wars or The Avengers? The podcast is hosted by Molly Bloom, the host of the Brains On! podcast, and a rotating cast of debaters. The debaters are all experts in their respective fields, and they bring a lot of passion and knowledge to the show. The show also teaches kids how to defend their own viewpoints. Children can even choose to follow along a home with the free download Smash Boom Best scorecard. This is a one of a kind show that is worth listening to!

But Why?

A Podcast for Curious Kids

This podcast answers kids’ questions about the world in a fun and engaging way. Each episode answers a question submitted by a kid, such as “Why do we have to go to school?” “Why do we have dreams?” or “Why is the sky blue?” Host Guy Raz uses a variety of techniques to answer the questions, including interviews with experts, sound effects, and music. He also gets help from his team of producers, who research the questions and find the best experts to interview. But Why? is a great way for kids to learn about the world around them. It is also a great way to encourage kids to ask questions and to think critically about the world.

In conclusion, podcasts can be a great way for kids to learn and explore new topics. They can also be a fun and engaging way to spend time with family and friends. When choosing podcasts for kids, it is important to consider their interests and age level. There are many great podcasts available for kids of all ages, so there is sure to be something for everyone.

Here are some additional tips for choosing podcasts for kids:

Look for podcasts that are age-appropriate. Some podcasts may contain content that is not suitable for younger children.

Consider your child’s interests. There are podcasts on a variety of topics, so find one that your child will be interested in.

Listen to the podcast yourself before you let your child listen to it. This will help you make sure that it is appropriate for their age and interests.

Talk to your child about what they are learning from the podcast. This will help them to retain the information and make it more meaningful.

Mike Daugherty is a husband, father of three young children, author, speaker, Google Innovator, and possible Starbucks addict. He is a certified educational technology leader who has served in a variety of roles through his twenty-year career in public education. Currently, Mike is the Director of Technology for the Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School district in Northeast Ohio. As an IT director he has developed creative, well thought out solutions that positively impact teaching and learning.