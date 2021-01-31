RAISING DIGITAL KIDS: Podcasts: Education for Your Ears

Podcasts have exploded onto the mainstream media scene over the last five years. Edison Research podcast statistics from 2020 indicated 24% of Americans listen to podcasts at least weekly. The average amount of time spent listening in 2020 was 6 hours, 39 minutes per week.

Podcasts could be compared to an online radio broadcast. They are a unique combination of both entertainment and information that focus on a particular niche. Some podcasts topics include true crime stories, fantasy sports advice, political conversations, and inspirational messages. Podcasts are created by amateurs with a passion, while others are the creation of well-known celebrities. What makes these shows unique is that the conversations almost always feel intimate. It’s like the host or hosts are talking to you one on one directly. Their popularity is continuing to grow.

Podcasts are the perfect way to add some color to drab activities like jogging, commuting, cleaning, or running errands around town. Whether you are new to podcasting or an active weekly listener, there are thousands of options when it comes to choosing a show — 850,000 options to be exact. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite podcasts dedicated to parenting.

FOR ADULTS ONLY

This section is for podcasts which focus on adult issues specifically for parents. There’s another section below which lists shows that are kid-friendly.

The Mom Hour

The hosts of “The Mom Hour” bring a great depth of knowledge and creativity to the table with this weekly show. One is a writer for major outlets like The Washington Post and the other is the CEO of the Life, Listened family of podcasts. Together they have eight kids between them ranging in age from six to twenty one. This podcast stands out through the show’s choices on practical, relevant parenting topics. The show has almost 300 episodes recorded and ready to stream! Recent episodes include “Creating At-Home Routines” and “Holiday Travel & Visiting Relatives.” The Mom Hour is a mix of common sense advice coupled with years of experience from two down to earth hosts. This one is a must listen!

Raising Good Humans

In this weekly publication from Dear Media, Dr. Aliza Pressman takes a research-based approach to parenting. Episodes almost always include subject area experts discussing the topic at hand. Don’t let that scare you off! The shows take a conversational approach. The advice she provides is easy to implement. She’s a parent of two and does a fantastic job of molding the science into realistic suggestions you can use.

Mom and Dad Are Fighting

From Slate.com, Mom and Dad Are Fighting is a thought-provoking podcast that is a favorite of parents and non-parents alike. Hosts Jamilah, Dan, and Elizabeth provide a diverse perspective on parenting in the 21st century. One description from a typical weekly episode states the hosts discuss “YELLING! and other subjects including kids mocking the weight of their teachers, the privilege conversation, stolen cell phones, and making sick days fun.” The show has a strong Facebook presence as well. You can request access to the Slate Parenting Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/slateparenting/.

Ask Lisa: The Psychology of Parenting

Dr. Lisa Damour is a psychologist, best-selling author, monthly New York Times columnist, and regular contributor to CBS News. She and co-host Reena Ninan have received enormous praise for this weekly show, especially during the ongoing pandemic. The show melds wisdom with humor while taking an honest and heartfelt approach to parenting. The advice is often geared toward teens and young adults, but many concepts can be applied to children of all ages. Start with the episode from December 8th entitled “Can Online Socializing Go Too Far?” — it’s one of my favorites!

BRING YOUR KIDS!

Podcasts can be fun for kids, too! They offer parents a much-needed break from the daily music rotation of the same twenty songs on the radio. Here are some great shows to listen to with your children.

Smash Boom Best

Now in its third season, Smash Boom Best seeks to answer some of the most hotly debated topics among children. Which is better: Super strength or super speed? Invisibility or Flying? Unicorns or Dragons? Star Wars or The Avengers? Host Sanden Totten invites guests to debate the pros and cons of each side. The show also teaches kids how to defend their own viewpoints. Children can even choose to follow along at home with the free download Smash Boom Best scorecard. This is a one of a kind show that is worth the listen!

What If World

Eric O’Keefe would tell stories to his nephew over Skype since they lived too far away to see each other regularly. What If World was born out of those sessions. Described as a storytelling podcast for kids, What If World encourages kids to use their imagination. Host Mr. Eric takes on fantastical situations such as “What if pies ate themselves?” or “What if monsters were real... but made of chocolate?” and weaves them into an incredible story. He narrates some pretty awesome characters in the process. Each story includes an important life lesson as well. These are a phenomenal way for kids to take a break from screens and use their creativity!

The Past & the Curious

Mick Sullivan created “The Past & The Curious” in 2016 as a way to engage kids (or anyone really) in historical figures and events. The episodes are more a theater production than the traditional podcast “talk show” format. Mick and his fellow hosts/guests cover real events with accurate facts, but in a fun, humorous way. Episodes include the invention of the teddy bear, Typhoid Mary, and “The Meatshower.” I highly recommend this podcast. The stories are fantastic with just the right amount of education mixed with fun!

Wow in the World

Wow in the World has garnered a considerable following in the four years since it launched. Hosts Guy Raz and Mindy Thomas connect with kids through fun-filled conversations on exploring the world around us through the lens of science, technology, and discovery. Wow in the World encourages kids to join a community of other “wowzers” at their website wowintheworld.com.

The shows listed above will provide you and your children with thoughtful insight, parenting advice, and educational entertainment! Most smartphones come with a built-in app for searching and playing for podcasts. In case you don’t have an app, check out Overcast on iPhones or CastBox for Android phones. You can ask Alexa or Google home to play an episode as well. Use the website Spotify.com to play a podcast on a traditional computer. So many ways to listen to so many great offerings!

Mike Daugherty is a husband, father of three young children, author, speaker, Google Innovator, and possible Starbucks addict. He is a certified educational technology leader who has served in a variety of roles through his twenty-year career in public education. Currently, Mike is the Director of Technology for the Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School district in Northeast Ohio. As an IT director he has developed creative, well thought out solutions that positively impact teaching and learning.