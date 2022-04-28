RAISING DIGITAL KIDS: My Child is a Hacker! HELP?!

Hollywood has done a tremendous job at glorifying the mysterious, mischievous life of a computer hacker. A typical hacker is portrayed as a highly intelligent, powerful, tech-savvy criminal who can trick people and systems using a few keystrokes to get whatever they want. Police will be left clueless as these elite computer professionals immediately erase their digital footprints with pinpoint accuracy. It is easy to see how a youngster with a passion for electronics could be persuaded into believing this perception is a reality.

Raising a child with a high affinity for technology can be both a blessing and a curse. Their technical skills mean your iPhone is always working, and they can fix the quirks of your family’s digital life with ease. On the other hand, it can be difficult to guide them down the right path when it is too easy to get lost in their “geek speak.” They may choose to try their hacking at school, which can lead to trouble on multiple fronts.

Let’s take a look at how parents can help their amateur hackers avoid pitfalls and find success. The cybersecurity industry can provide a lucrative career for talented individuals.

Defining Hackers

There are three classifications used to describe hackers. Black hat hackers are cybercriminals. Their motivation is often personal financial gain. Black hat hackers perpetrate the cyber attacks, global malware infections, and ransomware trouble that you hear about on the news. They use their knowledge of computer systems to find vulnerabilities in security and subsequently take advantage of them. Some hackers look to steal personal information and data. Others attempt to destroy systems or data. These are the bad guys or “threat actors” as they are known in the tech world.

The second classification is made up of people who fall into a middle area. Similar to the black hat hackers, gray hat hackers use techniques to locate potential weak spots which could be exploited. Gray hat hackers will contact an organization if an exploit is found and may seek payment to remedy the issue that was uncovered. These individuals capitalize on opportunities by holding an organization hostage. A gray hat hacker may threaten to release the hack online to the broader community if the organization declines to pay for their services. Not all gray hat hackers set out with malicious intent, but there are more acceptable ways to achieve their goals.

White hat hackers often referred to as “ethical hackers,” are the only group that has a defined and legally acceptable career path. People in this group have chosen to put their technical prowess to good use. White hat hackers use similar methods and strategies to locate vulnerabilities in various systems. Searching for flaws in security is called penetration testing and is performed legally by first getting the owner’s permission. Organizations often hire hackers as a way to test the security measures they’ve put in place. The federal government’s cybersecurity division is composed of white hat hackers focused on preventing cybercriminals from achieving their goals. These white hat hackers are also employed to work with an organization that has been compromised to determine how the bad guys gained access.

Online Learning Opportunities

The best first step is to provide your student with some formal training. Even those self-taught wiz-kids will benefit from learning from a knowledgeable adult. Unfortunately, most K-12 institutions do not offer classes in ethical hacking, which means you’ll need to look outside your school district for learning opportunities. Sites like Udemy.com and Cybrary.it offer excellent, affordable courses over the Internet. These courses are self-paced, which allows students to progress through the material at their own pace. The downside to these courses is the lack of a real-time instructor. Students can ask questions through email or the website, but it may take several days to receive a response. Parents can try searching online for traditional courses led by an instructor in their local area. Local offerings are more engaging and informative, but they are hard to find. Another thing to keep in mind is that you may need to purchase an additional computer for your house that your prodigy can attempt to hack. Students will want to practice their skills at home before considering moving into the competitive world of hacking competitions.

Hacking Competitions

Hacking competitions are a fantastic opportunity for students to put the skills they’ve learned into action. Competitions such as capture the flag and hackathons are an excellent proving ground for teams of young adults. Capture the flag is played similarly to the game of your youth. One team attempts to capture another team’s flag while defending their flag at the same time. Teams must find and exploit holes in their opponent’s security. The difference is that the competition takes place over the Internet and the flags are digital. Hackathons bring groups of hackers together to compete in individual and team challenges. A series of goals is provided to participants and points are awarded based on how many of the challenges are accomplished. Prizes can range from a few hundred dollars to university scholarships depending on who is hosting the competition. One website parents can investigate is “Major League Hacking” at http://mlh.io. They offer a listing of both in-person and virtual competitions along with the details for entering. Another way to find hacking competitions in your area is to search online. Searching “hacking competition Ohio 2022” provided a variety of competitions in my area over the next few months.

Majors & Certifications

The Information Security field is expected to see a 28% employment growth in the next ten years. The median salary for these positions approaches the low six figures. Colleges and universities are beginning to create academic coursework around cybersecurity. Tulane University, for example, launched a Masters of Professional Studies in Cybersecurity in 2018. The University of Cincinnati offers Foundations in Cybersecurity as part of the cyber range they are developing with the OC3 (an optical network for carrying data over fiber optics). Students interested in obtaining a degree related to ethical hacking should consider majors such as:

Computer Science

Computer Programming

Information Security

Information Technology Management

Outside of a traditional degree, students could consider obtaining certification in ethical hacking. The EC-Council (The International Council of Electronic Commerce Consultants; www.eccouncil.org) is the global leader in ethical hacking. The organization offers several certifications in the cybersecurity profession. The CEH, Certified Ethical Hacker, is an entry-level certification designed for those individuals looking to establish a name for themselves in the field. Licenses Penetration Testers (LPT) is the highest level of accreditation created for the experts in the cybersecurity field. These globally recognized certifications demonstrate a rigorous skill set to potential employers.

In Conclusion

In my role as Director of Technology for a public school district, I often speak to parents of students who struggle to make good choices with technology. Many of these children have a love for the digital world and the skills needed to be successful. They need to be guided to find a positive outlet for their ideas and a place to ask questions. Hacking, at least ethical hacking, will continue to increase in demand as our world continues to rely more and more on technology. Parents can use the information in this column to help create the cybersecurity experts of tomorrow from the amateur hackers of today.

Mike Daugherty is a husband, father of three young children, author, speaker, Google Innovator, and possible Starbucks addict. He is a certified educational technology leader who has served in a variety of roles through his twenty-year career in public education. Currently, Mike is the Director of Technology for the Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School district in Northeast Ohio. As an IT director he has developed creative, well thought out solutions that positively impact teaching and learning.