RAISING DIGITAL KIDS - There's Nothing To Do!

The Holidays are over; however, the pandemic continues. The gifts that were so shiny and new are beginning to lose some of their appeal. The cold, snowy January days quickly lead to the dreaded “There’s nothing to do! I’m bored” problem. Boredom... the age-old problem that inevitably pops up during the winter months.

Getting out of the house for some entertainment used to be a fantastic option, but the current state of things means many places are still closed while others have limited hours. It can be tempting to toss the kids a tablet and let them watch videos for a while so that you can have some peace and quiet. No judgment. We’ve all done it. The sites I’ve listed below provide engaging activities for families looking to use the digital world to alleviate that real world boredom.

Chrome Music Lab

Google’s Chrome Music Lab is an excellent resource for children who love making music, singing songs, or both. The site provides a grid that you click on to add notes. The higher you place the note on the grid, the higher the sound made will be. The options along the bottom allow the musician to choose the style of the sounds. Kids can select from a grand piano, strings, woodwinds, and more. The tempo can be adjusted as well, giving you an upbeat, bouncy tune or a slower, melodramatic symphony. Children can even record lyrics using the built-in microphone on their tablet or by plugging a microphone into your home computer. While fun, this free activity won’t turn your little one into the next Beethoven. It is an excellent opportunity to engage their brain cells on a dreary winter afternoon. You can find this in the Chrome experiments section of Google’s site by searching “Chrome Music Lab” from your favorite search engine.

Google’s Birthday Surprise Spinner

The image above the Google search bar is called a Google Doodle. The Google Doodle is used to call attention to various topics such as an important date for an invention, an artist’s birthday, or celebrating a critical event or individual in history. Often, the Doodle includes an activity directly related to the focus for the day. The allure of these activities, puzzles, and games is how easy they are to play and how much fun can be packed into a tiny online package. Google created a digital spinner wheel that randomly chooses one of these activities. If you’re looking for some entertainment on a snowy day, Google “google birthday surprise spinner” and click the spinner. Kids and adults can easily waste hours online playing a version of Pac-man, a DJ game, and an animated game of cricket.

Art Hub for Kids

Art Hub for Kids is a family-friendly YouTube channel that teaches children how to draw in a fun way. Each video includes the leading artist, Rob, and one of his four children drawing alongside him. He’ll draw a line or shape on-screen, and then his co-artist will draw the same thing. The camera shows both drawings side by side so the viewers can see exactly what to do. Kids can pause the video while drawing or rewatch a section if they don’t understand the instructions. Rob does a phenomenal job of emphasizing that every artist is different. It is perfectly ok if your drawing at home doesn’t look exactly like his. The artwork is colored and shaded when it is complete. The result is almost always something your child will be proud of. The most challenging part is choosing what to draw from the thousands of options available. You can find the channel by searching for Art For Kids Hub on YouTube. If you’re not a fan of YouTube, check out ArtForKidsHub.tv. It is a paid site ($5.99 a month) run by the same family that allows you to access all the Art For Kids Hub videos in a friendly, ad-free environment.

Highlights Kids

Highlights magazine was a staple of my childhood growing up. The “Hidden Pictures” feature was easily my favorite part. The sixty year old publication continues to entertain another generation of children through its website. The digital version of Highlights Kids has lots of great content for kids ages six to twelve. The site includes jokes, online games, and puzzles. The activities section contains forty different crafts and recipes that can be done without much adult supervision for the most part. Capital letter “ADULTS” signals kids when they’ll need a parent’s help. The site even includes an area where kids can submit the things they’ve made to be featured online or ask questions to the Highlights’ staff like “I’m really messy. How can I get more organized?” The one downside to the digital site is the Hidden Pictures. The popularity of the activity caused Highlights to create a separate subscription-based website dedicated to Hidden Pictures. Parents can sign up for a free trial that will be billed monthly until canceled. Overall, the site provides a load of fun, free activities for kids when boredom sets in. You can find Highlights Kids at HighlightsKids.com.

Funbrain

Some readers may be familiar with the digital treasure trove of educational games, videos, and books that is Funbrain. Funbrain features content for kids in preschool through eighth grade. Some games help kids practice fundamental skills in language arts and math such as Word Derby and Math Basketball. The “skill and drill” model is not ideal for teaching new concepts, but it can be a helpful practice tool. The content is leveled, which means your fourth grader will not see problems designed for a kindergarten student. My favorite part of the site is the reading section. Funbrain offers digital copies of books for students to read. A quick search revealed books from popular series such as “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” and “Judy Moody.” The books are published online in their entirety. Free books online is an excellent way for kids to dip their toe in the water to see if they’d like a book series before going to the library. Funbrain is free; however, it is supported by advertisements. The advertisements appear to be family-friendly, but they can become cumbersome at times. Head over to FunBrain.com to learn more.

Remember to join in with your kids on these activities, too! For example, Art Hub for Kids is fun for kids AND adults. So is the Chrome Music Lab. Technology shouldn’t be your family’s answer to boredom. However, technology can be used to grow your child’s love of reading, art, music, and more by giving them opportunities to practice their skills in new and unique ways.

Mike Daugherty is a husband, father of three young children, author, speaker, Google Innovator, and possible Starbucks addict. He is a certified educational technology leader who has served in a variety of roles through his twenty-year career in public education. Currently, Mike is the Director of Technology for the Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School district in Northeast Ohio. As an IT director he has developed creative, well thought out solutions that positively impact teaching and learning.