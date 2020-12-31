PICK OF THE LITERATURE: The Ones That Almost Got Away

As we review the year that has passed, it is also is a time to reflect on the moments and opportunities that we may have missed. This is also true of the many wonderful books that were published that may have gotten lost in the crush. So here are some of the ones “that almost got away.”

Life goes on and Llama, Llama Loose Tooth Drama (Viking Publishers, New York, 2020, $18.99), written by Anna Dewdney and illustrated by JT Morrow, is a reminder of that. Even though the beloved author passed in 2016, her memory lives on through her charming books that are still being discovered and published, and which relate to the special moments in a young child’s life. I think we can all relate to losing a tooth as a rite of passage and Llama experiences this, but with a twist. The whole family gets involved as that pesky tooth refuses to come out, regardless of the things they try. That is until he is brushing his teeth and discovers it is gone! Now how can the Tooth Fairy come? Never fear! Mother has an idea, and in the end we see that the tooth is really not lost! The jaunty rhyming of the words and the adorable illustrations remind us that the legacy of Dewdney and those moments in a child’s life live on in our memories.

There have always been moments of upheaval and major change and This is Your Time (Delacorte Press, New York, 2020, $15.99), by Ruby Bridges, reminds us of that. This short book of memories and photographs records the importance of the bold step that Ruby took that changed America forever. The memoir written as a letter to young readers is the perfect introduction to the beginning of the end of school segregation and the major cultural changes that would follow. The simplicity of her words and the power of the black and white images capture the significance and the solemnity of her bravery. She ends her book with words for the younger generations, “Don’t be afraid. This is your time in history. Keep your eyes on the prize. And at all costs stay united.” These are important words for all of us.

We Are All Equal (Philomel Books, New York, 2020, $17.99), written by P. Crumble and joyfully illustrated by Jonathan Bentley, is a timely book for what this country and the world is experiencing. It celebrates how our uniqueness makes us remarkable even though we may be different. Each animal in this simple rhyming story shares what makes them special. As they compare themselves to the others, they realize that being different gives them gifts and talents that the others do not have. The is no better or best. We are all needed to add to the strength and beauty of our world.

History continues to showcase the remarkable talents of those who have come before us. In the series, Show Me History, young readers are introduced to major figures in American history through graphic novels. This fancy term for the “comic book” format helps students read and see what the author is talking about. In Benjamin Franklin: Inventor of the Nation (Portable Press, San Diego, 2020, $12.99), written by Marl Shulman and illustrated by Kelly Tindall, we discover just how creative Franklin was and the significant role he played in the creation of our new nation and form of government. He is not just relegated to politics, science, and invention. His role as a diplomat secured the status of our country on the world stage. His lasting contributions can still be seen today. Other books in the series include such significant people as Walt Disney, Muhammad Ali, Martin Luther King, Babe Ruth, Amelia Earhart, Jesus, and Susan B. Anthony. Coming soon are such greats as Harriet Tubman, Albert Einstein, Sacagawea, Helen Keller, and Neil Armstrong.

The remarkable book The Lemon Tree: An Arab, A Jew, and the Heart of the Middle East (Bloomsbury Children’s Books, 2020, $19.99), written by Sandy Tolan and first published in 2006 for adults, has been adapted for Young Readers. This story, set in Israel, tells the true story of two young people from different sides of the Arab-Israeli conflict who share a common experience. They both have lived in the same house but in different times and circumstances. This coming of age and coming to terms book is unique in exposing students to a personal understanding of the impacts of this long standing conflict. Complete with maps, extensive resources that include books, articles, electronic sources, pamphlets, government publications, and media links, it provides the reader with the opportunity to dig deeper into the history of this region and the lives of the people who have been impacted by it. It is a powerful story with resources to help our youth get a better sense of history and the part the United States has played in this region of the world.

Over the past few months many of us have come to realize that being out in nature has a wonderful calming and healing effect. Whether we are walking our new dog, riding a bike for the first time in years, or just spending time out in the yard, the recommended social distancing has given us a chance to revisit the joys and benefits of sunshine and fresh air we knew as a child. Into the Forest: Wander Through our Woodland World (Bloomsbury Children’s Books, 2020, $23.99), written by Christiane Dorion and richly illustrated by Jane McGuinness, is a wonderful resource to help families explore the amazing flora and fauna that inhabit global forests. Since we have been restricted in our travels, this book is a wonderful way to take a trip around the world and immerse ourselves in the imagined sights, sounds, smells, and textures of the life that surrounds us in these remarkable spaces. From meeting new animals and plant species to learning how to plant a tree and the significance trees play in keeping our planet healthy, this book is sure to inspire and inform.

Hopefully these titles will help to give you a better perspective on what has been and prepare you for what will be in this coming year. We will all be different a year from now.

“I remember the past, and I learn from it.

I rejoice and celebrate in the present, and I re-imagine the future.

Now is the moment that never ends.”

— Deepak Chopra

Dr. Donna Phillips is an associate professor in the College of Education at Niagara University where her specialty is literacy and children’s literature. She lives on Grand Island, NY and is the mother of two adult children and the grandmother of one.