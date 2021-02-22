PARENT PREVIEWS: Movies to Help Kids Cope with Difficult Emotions

The coronavirus pandemic has put all of us under a lot of stress and kids aren’t exempt from the pressure. At the more extreme end, some of them are mourning lost family members and others are recovering from their own bouts of illness — but and almost all of them are missing time with friends or participation in favorite activities. Parents looking for movies to help kids cope with uncomfortable emotions can try some of these family-friendly options.

× Expand Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Inside Out

Rated G • 2015

Uprooted from her happy hockey-playing life in Minnesota, Riley is struggling to adjust to life in San Francisco. This Pixar classic goes inside her head and watches as her emotions – personified as individual characters – battle for control of her psyche. Joy, who’s used to being the dominant emotion, does her best to stay in control and to keep Sadness at bay. But as Joy watches Riley’s sense of self crumble, she learns a few lessons about the need to accept and deal with painful feelings. Beautifully animated, this film will strike a chord with older kids – and will keep adults engaged. Streaming on Disney+.

Overall Grade: B+

Violence: B-

Sexual Content: A-

Profanity: A-

Substance Use: A

× Expand Netflix

Over the Moon

Rated PG • 2020

Fei Fei has enjoyed a happy life, helping her parents with their mooncake business and enjoying her mother’s tales of the Moon Goddess, Chang’e and her example of steadfast love. When her mother dies, Fei Fei is shattered, and the introduction of her father’s new girlfriend four years later is even more upsetting. Desperate to prove that real love never dies, Fei Fei builds a rocket to the moon to find the goddess and bring her home. Boasting top tier animation, this tender film helps children address the loss and pain of grief while providing plenty of action and comic relief. Streaming on Netflix.

Overall Grade: A

Violence: A

Sexual Content: A

Profanity: A

Substance Use: A

× Expand Universal Pictures

Abominable

Rated PG • 2019

Since her father’s death, Yi has kept herself frenetically busy, afraid that if she stops to think she won’t be able to control her grief. But one night she climbs up to her rooftop hideaway to play her father’s violin and discovers a runaway yeti with unusual magic. As Yi and her friends traverse China to help the yeti escape an avid animal collector, she learns that she contains her own gifts as well as the power to absorb her loss. This animated film comes with stunning Chinese backdrops and strong messages about the magic of music. Streaming on Hulu. Available to rent on most platforms.

Overall Grade: A

Violence: B

Sexual Content: A

Profanity: A-

Substance Use: A

× Expand Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Frozen II

Rated PG • 2019

When the elemental spirits of earth, air, fire, and water batter Arendelle, Queen Elsa, her sister Anna, and their friends head north to a magical forest to find a way to save their people. During their quest, the sisters learn painful truths about the death of their parents and their kingdom’s history with the Northuldra people. As Elsa heads into greater danger, Anna finds herself shouldering heavy responsibilities and making big decisions. Her determination to “do the next right thing” in the face of fear and loss can inspire viewers of all ages to do the same. Streaming on Disney+.