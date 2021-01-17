PARENT PREVIEWS: Valentine's Day Movies for Kids

Most kids love making valentines and eating candy but are less enthused about “kissing movies.” We’re helping you out with sweet love stories that are suitable for younger viewers that will help everyone get into the Valentine’s Day mood.

Lady and the Tramp - 1955, Rated G

Lady lives a pampered existence with her adored owners, Jim Dear and Darling. But when a new baby and two scheming Siamese cats arrive on the scene, the cocker spaniel no longer feels welcome. At loose ends, she befriends Tramp, a mongrel stray who introduces her to the wider world – and the joys of eating spaghetti. This charming movie is suitable even for preschoolers and provides a pleasant family movie night. (Sadly, the live action version doesn’t quite cut it.) Disney+

Overall Grade: B+

Violence: B

Sexual Content: A-

Profanity: A

Substance Use: A

Cinderella III: A Twist in Time - 2007, Rated G

Sequels that skip a theatrical release usually do so for a reason – and in this Cinderella sequel the reason is obvious: the animation quality doesn’t meet Disney’s usual high standard. That’s too bad because there’s an interesting story in this little film. The wicked stepmother has stolen the fairy godmother’s wand and sends everyone back in time. Now she modifies the prince’s memory and convinces him that his true love is Anastasia. Cinderella must step up and convince the prince that she’s his true love, which makes her a more interesting and active character than she is in the classic film. Great fun for kids; less enthralling for adults. Disney+

Overall Grade: B

Violence: B+

Sexual Content: A-

Profanity: A

Substance Use: A

Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs - 2020, Rated PG

A group of seven handsome and heroic princes have been turned into green dwarves by an angry fairy. The only way to return to their human forms is – you guessed it – to be kissed by a beautiful princess. In the meantime, Princess Snow White comes across a magical pair of shoes that eliminate her excess weight and turn her into a conventionally beautiful royal. But her wicked stepmother will stop at nothing to get the shoes for herself. This familiar storyline is blessed with clever writing, solid character development, and messages about body positivity. Kids of all ages will have a blast and parents might be surprised at how much they enjoy it too. (Amazon Prime, Vudu, Fandango, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft)

Overall Grade: B+

Violence: B+

Sexual Content: A

Profanity: A

Substance Use: A

The Princess Bride - 1987, Rated PG

Grieving her true love, Westley, who was lost at sea, Buttercup glumly prepares for her wedding to the oily Prince Humperdinck. Shortly before the big day, the soon-to-be-princess is kidnapped by mercenaries and then falls into the hands of the Dread Pirate Roberts. As Buttercup endures hair-raising adventures with giant rats and killer eels and survives sand traps and fire swamps, she learns that true love overcomes all – until she winds up back in the hands of the Prince. This cult classic is suitable for older kids and will provide the entire family with one-liners that will be used for years to come. Wickedly funny, campy, and sweet, it’s a great family film. Disney+