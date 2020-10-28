When we think of Thanksgiving Day, delicious food, football, and getting together with family and friends come to mind. This year’s celebration will need some adjustment due to COVID.

The original purpose of Thanksgiving was to show gratitude and give thanks for a bountiful harvest. As we celebrate Thanksgiving in today’s normally fast-paced world, we often tend to forget about stopping to give thanks for all of our blessings. Make this Thanksgiving meaningful by starting some family traditions that help everyone in the family acknowledge all the goodness in their lives.

Make A List

One way to remember your blessings is to acknowledge them. Go around the dinner table and have each person name something they are thankful for. This could be done each night at dinner during the month of November or for the week leading up to it. On Thanksgiving Day, have all your guests do the same. It is heartwarming to give thanks for the blessings we have.

Looking for a more concrete idea? Have everyone write down or draw a picture of what they are thankful for. After everyone shares their paper, place them all in a three ring binder. Each year add to the binder and reflect on all the blessings of the past.

“We do a Thankful Tree throughout November,” says Stephanie Loux, mom of three. “I draw a tree to tape on our pantry door and the kids cut out leaves from construction paper. Each night we all write one thing we are thankful for on a leaf and tape it to the tree. Kids can be grateful for a variety of things from butterflies to Elsa. We look forward to this tradition every year.”

Donate To Charity

Christmas is right around the corner and many kids will receive new items as gifts. In anticipation, have the kids help clean their closets and toy boxes and set aside items they no longer need. Donate gently used toys and clothing to a local charity or family in need.

This process will not only reduce clutter around the house but it will teach the kids to be generous to those who are less fortunate than they are. In the same spirit, talk with your kids about how some people may not have coats, hats, and gloves to keep them warm during the cold winter months. As a family, collect hats, coats, scarves, gloves, and blankets that are still in good condition to donate to a homeless shelter. Gather items you may have in your home that you are no longer using and ask friends and family to do the same. Go to the store and have the kids pick out items they would like to give to another child their age.

Take A Break

Have each family member take a break from a luxury they enjoy. Ideas may include dessert, manicures, coffee, soda, or a favorite video game or TV show. This exercise reminds us to be grateful for the luxuries that are otherwise taken for granted.

Family Service Project

Set aside time to do a service project as a family. Ideas may include cleaning up trash in a local park, rake a neighbor’s leaves, working at a food pantry, purchasing items for a Thanksgiving meal and delivering them to a family in need, organizing a book drive for a local children’s hospital, or adopting a family for the holidays.

When you volunteer as a family, kids see you helping others and are more likely to continue serving as an adult. Serving in an area that your children are already interested in helps create excitement for the project. If your child loves singing, go caroling at a senior center. If your child loves to play at the park, plant flowers or pick up litter to help maintain the park’s beauty. If they love crafts, make blankets for a homeless shelter. There are many possibilities for children of any age and skill level.

Gather Together

Encourage the kids to think of friends and neighbors who may not have anywhere to go on Thanksgiving and invite them to come over for dinner. Discuss the importance of hospitality and welcoming others into your home. If you are not hosting Thanksgiving, consider hosting a brunch the following day and opening your home to friends and family — but remember to social distance in all situations.

Little Helpers

Thanksgiving dinner preparation is a lot of work. Having the kids help prepare dinner and clean up for company will teach them how much work really goes into preparing a large meal like Thanksgiving dinner. This will teach them appreciation for the work that goes into a holiday meal and also encourages a good work ethic at a young age.

This Thanksgiving take time to remember what Thanksgiving really means. It’s not about Black Friday deals or endless football. It’s about giving thanks for what we have, sharing with and serving others, and celebrating with those we love. And during this year of COVID, it’s being thankful for our health.

Opportunities To Serve With Your Kids

Organize a collection drive - ideas include coats, hats and gloves, blankets, toys, or clothing to donate to those in need

Fill the food pantry - Take the kids shopping for favorite non-perishable food items and/or go door to door in your neighborhood to collect items to donate to a local food pantry

Offer to rake leaves or shovel snow for a neighbor or friend

Operation Christmas Child - fill shoeboxes to send to children overseas. Check www.samaritanspurse.org for more information and collection dates and locations

Bake cookies for friends, neighbors, or take them to the local police or fire station

Send care packages, cards, and letters to soldiers overseas

Draw pictures for seniors and deliver to an assisted living center

Volunteer at an animal shelter

Plant flowers or trees

Clean up the school grounds or a local park

Service is not limited to the holiday season. This summer, have a lemonade stand or garage sale and donate proceeds to your favorite charity.

Sarah Lyons is a busy mom of six kids, including two-year-old triplets. Her family enjoys doing service projects together.