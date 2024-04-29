Make Mom's Day Special from Start to Finish!

Some people love celebrating the mom in their life for Mother’s Day, but others find it overwhelming. Where do you start? Should you get a gift? What is her favorite flower? There are so many things to consider. A lot of people get so overwhelmed, they go one of two directions: they do the same thing every year or they do nothing. Both options can leave Mom feeling a bit disappointed.

You don’t have to get stuck. With a bit of thought and planning, you can make Mother’s Day special from start to finish. This works in three parts. First, you’ll answer some questions. Next, some quick brainstorming. Finally, you’ll put it all together to create a plan for a great Mother’s Day. You can do it all in about fifteen minutes. Ready?

Let’s Start with the Questions

There are some things you should know as you get started. This will help you know what you’re doing and why. As you read the questions, jot down your answers.

WHO ARE YOU CELEBRATING?

Knowing this is essential. Is there one mom you’re celebrating or more than one? Are you celebrating grandmas? Who will be part of your Mother’s Day plans?

ARE YOU BUYING GIFTS?

Some families purchase gifts for Mother’s Day while others opt for experiences or homemade gifts. What does the mom in your life want?

HOW MUCH TIME DO YOU PLAN TO SPEND TOGETHER?

Some moms love having a break with some time to themselves on Mother’s Day while others want to spend the whole day with their family. If you’re not sure what the mom in your life wants, ask her.

WHAT WILL YOU EAT?

Mother’s Day usually involves at least one meal. Think about how you want to handle that. Will you cook or eat out? If you plan to eat out, making a reservation in advance saves a lot of hassle as it’s a popular day at many restaurants. If you are going to cook, make a list and shop for what you need BEFORE Mother’s Day so you don’t need to go to the store on the day of. Most moms have no desire to visit a grocery store on Mother’s Day.

DOES SHE WANT REST?

This is one of the most overlooked things on Mother’s Day, but many moms long for rest. Would she like to sleep in? Would she enjoy a quiet afternoon nap? Does she need to go to bed early and get a full night’s sleep? Think about how you can make these things happen.

IS THERE ANYTHING THE MOM IN YOUR LIFE ASKED FOR OR HINTED AT?

This is very important. If she asked for something and you can make that happen, that makes things even easier. If she doesn’t ask for anything, don’t pressure her. Instead, think about her and what she would enjoy.

Don’t rush through these questions. It may be tempting to skim them and say you’ll figure it out later but don’t do that. Knowing the answers to these questions will save a lot of last-minute headaches.

It’s Time to Brainstorm

Now that you have some questions answered, it’s time to brainstorm ideas about what the mom in your life would enjoy. And that’s the key: what would SHE enjoy? If this day is about her (and it is) you want to make sure the things you do are things she enjoys that make her feel loved and valued.

Try brainstorming 3-5 ideas for each of the following:

1. Foods: List foods/drinks she might enjoy. This could be a meal like brunch, a favorite treat, or her favorite fancy coffee drink.

2. Places: Write down some of her favorite local places. Think about parks, stores, beaches, museums, or other places she enjoys.

3. Gifts: List anything special you’d like to give her as a gift. Think about things that would make her happy and she would enjoy receiving. (Avoid household related gifts.)

4. Helpful Activities: Think of some things the family can do that would be helpful. Household chores or small projects like gardening are great places to start.

Write down these quick brainstorms and see what you have. Do any of them fit together well? Is her favorite coffee shop next to the bookstore she loves? Could you go to the garden center and then plant her new flowers? Be mindful of how a few of these things can work together to create a special day.

Put It All Together

Now that you have more information about what would make the day special for the mom in your life, you can create a plan. You don’t have to have a schedule for the whole day, but you can think about what you want to do and when.

A good strategy is to break the day into three parts: morning, midday, and evening. Each one of these can be part of one big plan or they can each have a different purpose. This works especially well if you are trying to spend time with grandma or other moms in your life, too.

Write down your plan for the day and then check to make sure it aligns with the answers to the questions at the beginning. You don’t want to plan a hike if mom wants to spend the day relaxing in bed. Be mindful of how each part of the day shows her that she is special.

Ideas to Help You Plan a Great Mother’s Day

As you consider the three steps above, here are some ideas for meaningful ways to spend Mother’s Day.

1. Day Trip: Plan a day out of town. Head somewhere special as a family for the day. Include places she enjoys and food she likes. Don’t wait and decide as you go. Make a plan. You can always change course if you need to along the way.

2. A Day for Her: If she craves some alone time, give her a day to herself. Take the kids out and leave her with a quiet house or stay home with the kids and send her off to spend the day doing things she loves. You can make appointments for her at a spa if that is something she enjoys.

3. Family Time: If you’re celebrating other moms in your life on Mother’s Day, don’t leave all the work to her. Instead, plan out a meal and invite people over or make a reservation for the whole group. Also, talk to her about any gifts you should purchase for the other moms in your life.

4. Make It a Mix: Start the day by letting her sleep in and making or ordering her favorite breakfast. Enjoy the morning to relax at home. At lunch, head out for a picnic or to a favorite restaurant and visit someplace she enjoys. This could be a place like a park, a museum, or a store. Enjoy an early dinner by inviting the other moms in your life over. Be sure to do all the cleanup so the kitchen is spotless for Mom the next morning!

There are so many ways you can spend Mother’s Day. With a little planning ahead and considering what Mom would enjoy, she’s sure to have a great day!

Rebecca Hastings is a former elementary teacher who traded the classroom for writing when she stayed home with her three children. Passionate about authenticity, faith, and family, you can find her at RebeccaHastings.net and on Amazon. In real life, she can often be found typing words, driving her kids places, or wherever there is chocolate.