How to Survive a Snow Day

There is a rumbling that occurs with certain weather patterns. This one does not come from the sky. This one starts with our kids. It’s the sounds of kids sharing the possibility of snow. Often, you can hear it start with the rumors at school that make it impossible for teachers to get through a lesson.

“Did you hear it’s going to snow?”

“Yeah, we’re going to get, like, a foot.”

“I heard two feet.”

“I heard FOUR feet! I bet they’ll close school for a whole week!”

When we start measuring snow in feet rather than inches, parents know they’re in for it. One snow day may even become two. And it’s never what you think. Let’s look at some of the myths about snow days and set the record straight.

MYTH: Beautiful white landscapes to look at while sitting next to a roaring fire.

Reality: The same things we always look at are covered in snow. And sand. And salt. And the footprints are all over the place, not in nice neat paths. Don’t kids understand the beauty of a pristine path of footprints in newly fallen snow? Apparently not. And that roaring fire, well, it’s roaring, but not as loud as the kids that are fighting.

MYTH: The kids will look adorable in their matching puffy snow pants, coat, boots, gloves, and hats.

Reality: If you can even find all the pieces required for such weather it will be a miracle. More likely than not you’ll end up at a superstore the night before the storm trying to get snow pants because you just discovered the kids outgrew their pants from last year. Or you’re searching for real gloves, waterproof ones that keep little fingers warm and dry. Those always seem to disappear. Even the amazing Amazon can’t deliver what you need in time. Ask me how I know.

The reality is you put on whatever you can find. Gloves don’t need to match, they can wear the boots from last year, and the snow pants will never be perfect. Just bundle them up and send ‘em out.

Plus, getting that gear on is a project that often outlasts the time playing in the snow. It is a blessed day when the kids are old enough to put on their snow gear. It means you can stay in the warm house by that fire when they head outside. You’ll need that time to get ready for hanging up all that snow gear to dry before the next round.

MYTH: We’ll sit drinking hot cocoa with big puffy marshmallows, smiling with rosy cheeks.

Reality: Ok, this one is probably closest to reality. There’s always hot cocoa. At least for us. There may be tears because their fingers are cold or snot running down their face, but at least there’s cocoa.

MYTH: We’ll play games and do crafts. It will be delightful.

Reality: Maybe some families do this. You might even do some of this. But it’s never quite like you think it will be. The slime gets stuck on the couch cushion or there is a fight because so-and-so always wins that game.

That doesn’t mean you should stop playing, you should just be prepared.

Honestly, the kids are going to beg for TV and electronics. And you’re probably going to cave more than you want to. Why? Because it’s a snow day and all of you are holed up in your house with a lot of togetherness, and mommy and daddy need a few minutes without anyone fighting or making a mess or pulling on them.

The truth is snow days are magical. But they are not perfect. If you know that going in, you have room for the day to be wonderful.

You can sleep in and spend the day in PJs.

You can watch a movie together and make time to play that game that lasts forever.

You can clean rooms and celebrate with homemade (or home-baked) cookies.

You can build a snowman with an uneven head and no eyes.

You can be together unexpectedly in the middle of the week and enjoy it.

How do I know this? Well, there’s currently a blizzard swirling outside my door and my kids are in PJs playing on devices and listening to Adventures in Odyssey stories. I’m getting a little work done and looking forward to lunch and watching an episode of the latest family favorite together on a Thursday afternoon. Something we never seem to do unless the weather forces us to.

The secret to surviving snow days is being okay with less-than-perfect and enjoying the unexpected blessing of time. Even if it doesn’t look the way you think it will.

Rebecca is a former elementary teacher who traded the classroom for writing when she stayed home with her three children. Passionate about authenticity, faith, and family, you can find her at RebeccaHastings.net and on Amazon. In real life, she can often be found typing words, driving her kids places, or wherever there is chocolate.