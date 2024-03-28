Great Things to Ask for When You Have a Baby

It’s no secret being a new parent is hard. The adjustment to caring for a new little one is a lot, and you often do it while feeling more tired than you’ve ever been in your life. So many people offer gifts and help, which is great…if you get something helpful!

You can ask for something from your registry; a cute baby outfit is always fun, and diapers are always appreciated. But there are some things that you’ll appreciate even more than that adorable onesie or extra crib sheet. Instead of crossing your fingers and hoping you get something great, here are some fun and easy ideas that will make your life with a baby better.

ASK FOR SOMETHING DELICIOUS

Finding time to make delicious food is harder than ever with a new little one. You’re going to be busy caring for and loving your new baby. That’s where delicious gifts make a big difference. You can go homemade or suggest an easy-to-order (and enjoy) option.

GoldBelly makes it possible to send everything from bagels to desserts to full meals from across the country right to someone’s door. Lobster? Check. Cake? They have it. A full holiday meal? Done and delivered. This is a great way to get a meal from someone who can’t bring one themself or to get a taste of your hometown.

If you’re looking for something extra sweet, Sugarwish is the perfect answer. One lovely box and they get to pick what goes inside. From candy to cookies, they cover all the sweet bases. Popcorn and snacks have you covered for savory treats. You can even get a box of treats to keep the family's furry friends happy! It may seem indulgent to ask for, but the sweet treat may be what you need on those long nights!

If you want something healthy delivered, try Hungry Planet. They offer healthy plant-based foods that taste great. Created by chefs these meat alternatives are perfect for vegetarians and easy to heat and eat.

YOU’LL WANT SOMETHING COZY

Babies get lots of clothes. And it’s only right because they’re cute and they go through a lot of laundry. Parents often end up wearing baby messes too. Plus, you could use a little something to feel comfortable. A nice pair of pajamas is a great gift, that feels like a luxury. Ask for cozy pajamas or comfy loungewear for those late-night feedings and full days of play and snuggles.

For another luxury, Barefoot Dreams Blankets give a perfect cozy feel when you get the chance for a nap in the middle of the day. This may be a splurge you won’t buy for yourself, but this cozy blanket is a lovely way to feel special when you’re a little bit weary.

DON’T FORGET SOMETHING NECESSARY

Taking care of yourself is harder than ever with a new little one. Ritual helps make it simple with vitamins and protein shakes especially formulated for the postpartum days. Plant-based and specifically formulated, they help with lactation and vitamin needs. Plus, they have daily vitamins to keep dad functioning in tip-top shape too!

Beanbox may be your new best friend. (Other than your little one, of course!) Coffee is delivered right to your door so you never have to go out to get a great cup. They have everything from coffeegrams to give a taste of the tropical getaway a new parent longs for to subscription boxes that keep them going every month. Plus, they have decaf and tea options so everyone is happy (even if you’re nursing!).

REMEMBER, PEOPLE WANT TO HELP

People really do want to help, but they often don’t know how. All of these gifts are easy for people to send directly to you, making it easier than ever to help new parents feel loved as they take care of their new little one. Never discount the tried-and-true offers of meals and help in the house. It may seem frivolous, but when you get help, you’re able to get rest and enjoy your little one even more. Asking for help, whether in a gift or a load of laundry, isn’t selfish. It’s a great way for people to show you they care.

Rebecca Hastings is a former elementary teacher who traded the classroom for writing when she stayed home with her three children. Passionate about authenticity, faith, and family, you can find her at RebeccaHastings.net and on Amazon. In real life, she can often be found typing words, driving her kids places, or wherever there is chocolate.