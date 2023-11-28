Give the Gift of Laughter: Seven Games to Play at your Holiday Party in 2023

After dinner has been served and the presents have all been opened, it is time to pull out the games. Playing games at holiday parties is a great way to keep the party going and a chance to mingle with all the guests. It is also a wonderful way to bring the generations together, build precious memories and have laugh out loud moments with the people you love. If you are looking for some new games to play this year, try out some of these.

SNOWBALL FIGHT

We tried this game for the first time last year, and it was a hit! You will need a bowl, a bag of large marshmallows, and a package of ping pong balls. The player stands at the end of a long table or counter and tries to get as many ping pong balls into the bowl as possible. At the same time, the rest of the players are trying to knock the ping pong ball out of its path with marshmallows.

GIFT BAG PONG

This game is like beer pong but without any drinking. Place empty plastic cups on a long table or counter. Players use a ping pong ball to throw and, hopefully, land in one of the cups. For each winner offer a prize, different gift cards of equal value, or a gift bag filled with candy. You can play with either wrapped or unwrapped items and allow gift stealing for a fun twist.

DON’T SPILL THE WATER

To play this game you will need a large clear glass, a plastic cup filled with water for each player, and a steady hand. Players take turns filling up the glass with a small amount of water without spilling it or having it go over the edge of the clear glass. The first player who does is out. Empty the glass and continue the game until there is one player left.

THAT BLOWS

For this game, stretch masking tape across a long table or counter about 4” apart. In each rectangle, add a lit tealight candle in the center and a gift of your choosing to the right. Gift items could be money, socks, candy, gift cards or whatever else your group might enjoy. Players take turns standing at the end and blowing out as many candles as they can with one breath. The player wins the gift in the rectangle with the last blown out candle. (Obviously, lighted candles can pose a hazard, so limit this game to older children or adults, and make sure that no one’s hair or clothing can get near the candles.)

THE GIFT GAME

You will need several wrapped gifts (Dollar Tree items, White Elephant gifts, thrift store or garage sale finds, etc.). Place gifts in the center of the table. Each player rolls a pair of dice to try to get doubles, allowing them to pick a gift. Play continues until all gifts are gone. Everyone then opens their gifts. When everyone has had a chance to look at everything, play begins again. Set the timer for 10 minutes. This time when a player gets doubles, they get to take a gift from another player. When the 10 minutes are up, players get to keep whatever gift they have in their possession.

BLINDFOLDED CHRISTMAS CRAFT

This game works well with pre-packaged craft kits from craft stores like Hobby Lobby. Look for simple crafts like gingerbread man ornaments or a holiday sticker scene. Each player is given a craft and a blindfold. The best craft (as voted by the players) is the winner. This game is as much fun to watch as it is to play!

THE 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS

Break your group into teams and seat them intermingled, with no two team members sitting next to each other. You will need two large bowls or buckets filled with items related to the 12 days of Christmas (like a gold ring or a pear) and a few things not related (like a picture of a cat). You will also need a poster board for each team, broken into 12 spaces with each day of Christmas gifts listed. On GO, pass the buckets around the table with everyone choosing one thing to take out and put on the correct day, returning the wrong item or any duplicates as needed. The first team to complete the grid is the winner.

Pam Molnar is a freelance writer and mother of three. Holidays at their house include lots of food, laughter and, of course, games.