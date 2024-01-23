Get Creative with Winter Weather Crafts

Winter weather forces many of us inside for a few months and finding something to entertain our kids, that does not involve a screen, is not always an easy task. The colder days and longer nights of winter are the perfect time for children to experiment with their creative side. Crafting provides an outlet for their self-expression, as well as an environment to open conversation with your child. Why not try some of these winter weather crafts at your house?

Pinecone creatures

The holiday clearance rack is a great place to find pinecones if you do not have any in your area. Decorate pinecones with paint, felt, google eyes and pipe cleaners to make woodland creatures like owls, mice, rabbits, and foxes. These make a cute winter display on the fake snow blankets from your holiday decor.

Mason jar room lights

Decorate the outside of mason jars with a light layer of paint, clear stickers, glitter or colored tissue paper. To secure the tissue paper, first add a layer of Mod Podge and place small squares of tissue paper on top. Seal with another layer of Mod Podge. Add a small strand of battery-operated lights inside the jar. Decorate the lid with a piece of wrapping paper or cloth. The jar makes a great bedside night light.

Shower Bombs

As cold and flu season drags on, shower bombs are a helpful way to clear your head while standing in the steam. You will need some silicone molds about 2” wide. Mix 1 cup of baking soda with 15—20 drops of essential oils. Try peppermint, cloves, cinnamon, eucalyptus or cedar wood. Blend well and slowly add water until it reaches the consistency of wet sand. Press into molds, filling 1/2 way and bake at 180 degrees for 5 minutes. Let cool and save in an airtight container.

Marshmallow igloos

If your family loves building gingerbread houses, try making an igloo out of marshmallows and frosting. The easiest way to build without the marshmallows collapsing is to cut the bottom from a plastic water bottle or 2 liters (depending on the size you want to make). Place cut side down on the surface. Spread a little frosting on the marshmallows like mortar as you build around the plastic.

Hot Cocoa cups

Cut down the side of a disposable 3oz. cup. Place tape over the outside of the cup for easy removal. Coat the inside with a light layer of melted chocolate chips, pouring out the excess. Place in the refrigerator to set. Remove tape and paper cup. Fill the chocolate cup halfway with hot cocoa mix and fill the rest with marshmallows. Add a candy stick that is taller than the cup. Coat the top of the cup with melted chocolate, top with more marshmallows and sprinkles and put in the refrigerator again to set. When ready, add to a cup of hot milk and stir.

String art

Find a graphic online – sports logo, animal, word, etc. Print out and place on a piece of scrap wood or one from the craft store. Use small finishing nails to attach the paper to the wood in the corners. Then, use a hammer to place nails about 1/4” apart along the outline of the graphic. When all are in place, remove the paper by cutting it, careful not to disturb the nails. Use colorful string or yarn to go around the outside or fill in the graphic by wrapping it around and across the nails. Tie off and display your artwork or give it as a gift.

Sock animal warmers

These are great for comfort on a cold night. Mix uncooked long grain rice with a couple drops of your favorite essential oil. Fill an old sock and tie off the end. Use rubber bands to fashion ears on the top of the sock, moving the rice around to fill in. Create a tail by using excess material at the knot and braid it into a long strand. Add a face with a fabric marker. To use, place in the microwave for 45 seconds and when it’s cool enough for touching, give it to your child at naptime. This can be warmed up over and over.

Pam Molnar is a mother of three who loves to pull out the crafts on a cold day and use her imagination.