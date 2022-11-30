FAMILY TRAVEL: Cruises Are Back!

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

It was a sound that I had been dreaming about for several years — the blast of a ship’s horn in New York’s harbor. Best of all, I was on the ship (Norwegian Cruise Line’s wonderfully named Joy) and heard the horn up close.

This blast signaled the beginning of a long-awaited Atlantic cruise and a return to one of my favorite destinations —Bermuda.

There is a special mystique and excitement to cruising out of the city that is hard to match anywhere else in the world.

It is partly the history of the grand old liners and the classic movies with the backdrop of a ship sailing out of the city. But it is also the harbor and the iconic skyline itself.

Cruise ships sail down the Hudson River past the tip of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty. In the distance the spider web silhouette of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, once the world’s longest suspension bridge, beckons with possibilities of adventures on the ocean beyond.

Cruising, the hardest hit of all travel experiences, is back welcoming everyone largely without mandates. Children’s programs are in full swing, and a cruise vacation is once again one of the best family and multi-generational travel experiences.

Last July, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shut down its risk advisory program for cruise ships, although general guidance is still being provided.

The CDC also recommended that travelers check directly with their cruise line about COVID testing and vaccination protocols before traveling.

Cruising to Bermuda is ideal for honeymooners, families, and first-time cruisers as well as anyone who revels in visiting one of the world’s loveliest isles 700 miles off the coast of North Carolina.

Mark Twain, a frequent visitor (and Buffalo resident for several years), called Bermuda “paradise but one has to go through hell to get there.” He obviously was not sailing on today’s luxury cruise ships but his description of Bermuda, a very neat and tiny fishhook shaped series of islands, still rings true today.

It has a long tradition of welcoming cruise visitors who have been sailing here for more than a century. It is the oldest and one of the last remaining British crown colonies. Despite its remote location in the Atlantic Ocean, Bermuda never ceases to be an unmistakable outpost of England.

The island has a reputation as a pricey vacation spot which has only increased in the post pandemic world. But most week-long cruises remain in Bermuda for three days giving visitors time to explore the perfect pink beaches, the turquoise waters, and the country roads that “curve and wind hither and thither in the delightfulest way, unfolding pretty surprises at every turn,” as Twain described the countryside.

Your ship and cabin will be your hotel and the ship’s dining rooms are all open as usual, so your additional expenses will be limited. There is time to experience the special charms of this 21 square-mile series of islands. It is safe, beautiful, full of friendly people, and unlike any other isle or port.

Though there are cruise excursions for additional charges, it is easy to travel around the island on your own — on ferry boats, pink public buses, and taxis. Mopeds have long been popular, but they can be dangerous, and driving is on the other side of the road. Tiny two seat electric cars are the only rental cars available for visitors. Beaches are mostly public and free.

The Royal Navy Dockyard where our ship was docked offers a view of Bermuda’s rich maritime history. There is free Wi-Fi, a visitors’ center, and the Bermuda National Museum. It is home to artists and local shops full of perfect souvenirs. Watch glassblowers at work and meet with local artists at the Bermuda Arts Center.

Snorkel Park Beach is a short walk from the ship. Here you can snorkel in the shadow of a massive stone fort. The water is shallow making it perfect for children. There are lounge chairs, umbrellas, snorkel equipment, and a bar and restaurant. There is often live music, and it is a fun, relaxing beach visit.

Dolphin lovers should not miss Dolphin Quest, which offers interactive encounters with friendly bottlenose dolphins for both adults and children.

Bicycles are available for rent and bikers can head south on the 18-mile Bermuda Railway Trail. Pedal through Bermuda’s famous South Shore. Bermuda’s most famous beach is surely Horseshoe Bay Beach made up of soft pink sand and imposing rock formations. Warwick Long Bay stretches for half a mile and offers some top snorkeling. Between these two beaches is South Shore Park, a winding trail with plenty of places to stop and enjoy the views.

A ferryboat was docked next to our ship waiting to take passengers to St. George’s, the isle’s first capital. It offers a step back in time. Some of Bermuda’s first visitors landed here in 1609 when their ship, the Sea Venture, was hit with a frightful storm and struck a reef while carrying English settlers to Jamestown, Virginia. Restoration programs have buried modern wiring so St. George’s looks much as it did in the 18th and 19th century when most of the town was built.

St. George’s, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was the island capital until 1815 when it was switched to the city of Hamilton. (The ferryboats also travel to Hamilton.) Take a walk along Featherbed Lane, Old Maid’s Lane, or Shinbone Alley.

Visit the sprawling Fort St. Catherine built on the spot where Bermuda was founded. Explore the fort’s massive ramparts, antique artillery, labyrinthine tunnels, and chambers carved deep into the bedrock. Check out the museum and St. Catherine Beach.

NCL offers complimentary programs for children in the Splash Academy for ages 3-12 (no diapers) and the Entourage program for ages 13-17. Both programs offer themed activities and parties with the opportunity to make new friends.

For parents or grandparents dreaming of a special dinner and evening show, these free programs make everyone happy. Children can eat dinner early and then spend the evening with new friends and activities. Parents can relax knowing their kids are safe and having fun.

Youth counselors and cruise staff also offer fun interactive activities for the whole family including game shows, sports challenges, scavenger hunts, balloon animals, and trivia competitions.

Then there are some special thrills for older children and teens as well as parents. Go for the checkered flag on a thrilling two-level racetrack in the middle of the ocean. Play nine holes of golf on the mini golf course. How about a laser tag battle? The Aqua Park offers a double loop waterslide over the side of the ship. Rush down the Aqua Race or splash around in the family friendly Aqua Park. For the younger kids there is the Kids Aqua Park.

Travel Tip of the Month: For information on Norwegian Cruise Line cruises visit ncl.com or call 866-234-7350. Beyond the popular one-week cruises to Bermuda there are shorter and longer cruises out of New York that include a stop in Bermuda. For warm weather lovers and water fans, remember that Bermuda is not in the Caribbean and winter can bring cool days which are not ideal for beach and water activities. Generally, April-October offers the best weather for a Bermuda cruise. For information on Bermuda visit gotobermuda.com

A tip for all family cruisers is to check the activity schedule on the first day. There will be a meeting for parents and children who wish to participate in the children’s and teen activities. Be sure to go to get your questions answered and sign your children up for the program.

Another tip: everyone receives a credit card size ID card which is needed to open your cabin, charge anything on the ship, and which must be used to leave and return to the ship. To avoid an unpleasant surprise on your ship bill you can go to the front desk to remove any charging privileges from your children’s cards. One parent was quite unhappy because of a more than $200 bill from a child’s arcade playing days.

Whether you fly, drive, or take the train to New York, arrange to arrive at least the day before to start your cruise off relaxed and assure that you will be on board for that joyful ship horn. There is a parking garage next to the ship terminal.

Deborah Williams lives in Holland, NY and is a veteran travel writer whose work has appeared in national and international publications. She is the recipient of the Society of American Travel Writers’ Lowell Thomas Gold Travel Writing Award.