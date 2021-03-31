FAMILY TRAVEL: Columbus, Ohio

× 1 of 5 Expand × 2 of 5 Expand × 3 of 5 Expand × 4 of 5 Expand × 5 of 5 Expand Prev Next

Columbus, Ohio’s state capital and largest city, has a lot going for it. It is a most family-friendly city with much to see and do and is an easy five-hour drive from Buffalo.

Like Western New York, it is full of friendly people, museums, zoos and parks, restaurants and festivals, nature trails and gardens — all available at a reasonable price and in a relaxed, low-key manner.

It boasts a revitalized riverfront and a booming downtown and is one of the country’s fastest growing cities. In 2019 the New York Times named Columbus one of the world’s top 52 places to visit.

The city is home to Ohio State University, one of the nation’s largest, with more than 60,000 students. Buffalo football fans would feel right at home with the passionate Ohio State football fans who pack the stadium in the fall.

If there are teens in the family (must be 14 or older) take a SegAway Tour of Columbus. A Segway is a two-wheeled, self-balancing personal transporter. Under the direction of owner and guide David Weller the two-hour city tour is fun, educational and the perfect travel experience.

There is a training session before setting out to conquer the city’s sidewalks. Just remember Weller’s frequent admonition to look “straight ahead” to stay upright.

One of the first attractions on our downtown tour was the 8-foot-tall muscle-bound statue of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Why is there a statue of the former California governor here in the Midwest? We learn that it all started in 1970 when he won the Mr. World contest in Columbus. He befriended the event organizer soon after. Since then, the city hosts the Arnold Sports Festival, also known as the Arnold Classic, an annual bodybuilding and fitness expo.

When we stopped in front of the Ohio Statehouse we learned of another Buffalo-Columbus connection marked by the elaborate statue of William McKinley, who was governor of Ohio before he became U.S. President. He was assassinated while attending the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo and the statue was erected five years later.

The inscription on the statue reads in part:

“Let us ever remember that our interest is in concord, not conflict, and that our real eminence rests in the victories of peace, not those of war.”

This quote is from President McKinley’s speech that he gave just before he was shot in Buffalo. Of course, Buffalo’s McKinley Monument in front of City Hall honors the president and his tragic visit to Buffalo.

President Lincoln visited the Ohio Statehouse while running for president and again when he learned that the electoral college had confirmed his election. After his assassination, his casket was displayed in the Rotunda while on its way to Springfield, Illinois.

Animal fans of all ages agree that the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is their favorite city attraction. Jack Hanna, who recently retired after more than 42 years of leadership, is credited with transforming the zoo into one of one of the country’s most innovative and influential zoos.

His television shows and regular appearances on other shows including Good Morning America and Late Night with David Letterman brought widespread attention to the wonders of wildlife, the zoo, and its conservation efforts. Check out Secrets of the Zoo, filmed at the Columbus Zoo and appearing on the Nat Geo WILD channel.

Last year the zoo opened its newest region, Adventure Cove, which also includes Jack Hanna’s Animal Encounters Village. The goal of the village is to continue Hanna’s work in inspiring guests so that they gain a deeper appreciation for the natural world and are empowered to help make a difference for wildlife.

The zoo is home to more than 9,000 animals representing 650 species from around the globe. We watched a polar bear swim above our heads, met gorillas, watched a male lion open his mouth wider than I thought possible, and enjoyed watching super cute penguins. The railroad is a fun ride for all ages.

Be sure to allow enough time for your visit. Cheryl Lafferty, of Colden, and her family of animal lovers spent the entire day at the zoo on their visit to Columbus.

“We came to Columbus for the zoo, and we were so glad we did,” she said. “It was a great day for everyone.”

The Zoo also offers a number of special animal encounters (might be a perfect birthday present) including one-on-one experiences with red pandas, stingrays, sea lions, cheetahs, reindeer, giraffes and even the opportunity to help bathe an elephant.

The Zoo is adjacent to its own water park, Zoombezi Bay, which will open for the season in May.

If you need another animal fix, the Columbus Zoo also operates The Wilds, a conservation center on nearly 10,000 acres of reclaimed land in rural southeastern Ohio. It is less than two hours from Columbus. Opened in 1994, the facility is one of the largest wildlife conservation centers in North America for endangered species including Masai giraffe, cheetah, and greater Asian one-horned and southern white rhinoceros.

More than 500 animals representing 28 species from around the world make up the animal population here. Guests may board a guided safari vehicle or take a Zipline Safari to view rare animals in open-range habitats.

There are also guided tours that last 2.5 to 3 hours that feature the opportunity for a one-of-a kind adventure such as watching a medical procedure or feeding a giraffe. The Wilds has more than 100 lakes and ponds and visitors may fish from the shore or use a boat supplied by The Wilds. It is all catch-and-release so don’t plan on your catch for dinner.

The Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is the perfect place to enjoy flowers and spring after our long winter. It features the historic 1895 John F. Wolfe Palm House that is beautifully lit each night from dusk to dawn. Blooms and Butterflies offers the chance to release your own butterfly. The Children’s Garden focuses on introducing and connecting children to the natural world and, best of all, they can run around the grounds and burn off energy. The Conservatory displays the world’s largest collection of Dale Chihuly’s glass artwork in a botanical garden.

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum is one of the city’s newest attractions and is the only place in the country dedicated to telling the stories of veterans of all branches of military service over all conflicts. The building is an architectural masterpiece and has won accolades for its unique design.

Veterans tell their personal stories through video interviews. If military service is part of your family’s history, you can leave your own story behind by using the story booth to create a short video. We the People: Portraits of Veterans in America, a traveling exhibit, tells the compelling stories of veterans across all 50 states through large scale watercolor portraits by artist Mary Whyte.

In normal times COSI, Center of Science and Industry is another favorite for families. However, at the time of my visit, it was still closed because of COVID-19. It would be worth a return visit. It boasts more than 300 hands-on exhibits, Ohio’s largest Planetarium, Giant Screen Theater, live shows and a partnership with the American Museum of Natural History. Thanks to that partnership the Natural History Dinosaur Gallery features a full-sized cast of Tyrannosaurus Rex and other dinosaurs.

Book lovers should set aside time for an odyssey to the Book Loft, a 32-room, three-story independent bookshop in the city’s historic German Village neighborhood. With an estimated half million books for sale, it has become one of the city’s top tourist attractions and it takes up a whole block.

The historic residential district is listed on National Register of Historic Places and features cobblestone streets and historic brick houses. It is also the place to go for restaurants, parks, and shops.

The Hotel Leveque, a 149-room boutique hotel, in the historic 1927 LeVeque Tower in the heart of downtown is a perfect choice for visitors. When it was built it was the fifth tallest building in the world. From the hotel it is an easy walk to several top attractions including the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, COSI Center of Science and Industry and the nearby Scioto River and park.

If you have trouble getting the children to turn off the lights or TV, the hotel has a unique solution. Every room comes equipped with a Star Projector. Plug it in, turn off the lights, get in bed and the room is transformed into a starry night. I never encountered this fantastical machine before, and it is relaxing and the perfect way to end your day.

Travel Tip of the Month: For information on Columbus visit experiencecolumbus.com or call 866-397-2657. For the Hotel Leveque visit hotellevequecolumbus.com.

Deborah Williams is a veteran travel writer who lives in Holland, NY. Her work has appeared in national and international publications and she is the recipient of the Society of American Travel Writers Gold Travel Writing Award.