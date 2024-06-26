Expert Advice About How to Select a Pediatrician

Being pregnant with a new baby is exciting and a little scary. Before your baby is born you may feel overwhelmed with information and decisions that you need to make regarding their care. Figuring out who will be your child’s doctor is one of the most important decisions you need to make as a parent.

“Your child’s pediatrician helps nurture and guide your child into adulthood,” says Dr. Ruby Dey, a pediatrician at Kaiser Permanente practicing in Columbia Gateway. “Once you find a practice that seems right for your family, you should schedule a ‘getting to know you’ face-to-face visit.”

As the mom of three kids, I remember this process well. Before my twins were born, I met with a pediatrician and had a list of questions. A lot of people in my community used this doctor and he answered all of my questions, but I didn’t really like his personality. “When choosing a pediatrician, it’s important to trust your instinct,” says Dr. Dey.

I overlooked this “red flag,” ignoring my instincts, and I decided to use him anyway. About six months later my kids had two different issues that he didn’t address, so I switched doctors. Fortunately, my kids are all fine and thriving but hopefully, you won’t have to switch doctors like I did.

“If you don’t click with your pediatrician then you should feel free to change. Don’t feel bad since it happens all the time. Most commonly for insurance reasons, but sometimes for personality reasons,” says Virginia Keane, MD, an attending physician and the director of the Complex Primary Care Program at Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital in Baltimore, MD.

Here are some tips to help you find a doctor that is a good fit for you and your family.

Ask for Recommendations

“Ask around at your prenatal group, any nurses you know, people at your house of worship or clubs,” says Dr. Keane. She explains that people love to talk about their pediatricians and will usually steer you in the right direction for who to interview.

If you are a new mom in a new community like I was, it may be difficult to find recommendations. Dr. Keane suggests asking your insurance company or checking the web site for the American Academy of Pediatrics to find pediatricians by locale.

Even though your baby isn’t born yet you can join local mom groups either online or in person. Asking these moms who they use for a doctor would be a great place to start your search. I asked people at the gym I went to or friends that I worked with at the time. You can ask your own primary care and OB-GYN for their suggestions. Make sure to interview at least three different doctors to get a broad range of options.

Location

Hopefully, your child will not need to visit the doctor often but, when your child is sick or hurt, you don’t want to have to travel a long distance. One time my son was having trouble breathing due to pneumonia. My doctor’s office was only five minutes away and they told me to bring him in immediately and they gave him a cortisone shot. He was breathing better within minutes, and I was grateful the practice was close to our house.

Experience

This is a tough one because I’ve dealt with experienced doctors that were so rigid that they misdiagnosed an issue. I’ve also seen new doctors that made mistakes due to their inexperience. But Dr. Dey says that being new to the field might not matter. “Keep in mind that if a pediatrician doesn’t have much experience, they can consult with their more experienced peers if needed,” she says. “At Kaiser Permanente our pediatricians are part of a large multispecialty practice with access to hundreds of experienced pediatricians and specialists.”

You might not be concerned about the length of time they have been practicing but you can make sure they are board-certified as a pediatrician by The American Board of Pediatrics.

“Experience is helpful, but not essential. Young pediatricians enter the practice with enthusiasm and new scientific knowledge that can overcome a lack of experience, especially if there is a more senior doctor in the practice to whom they can turn to with questions,” says Dr. Keane.

Personality

I think a doctor’s personality matters the most when selecting a pediatrician. “Personality is a factor in choosing a pediatrician. If you don’t click then it’s probably not going to work. This is a person a parent needs to trust with their most precious, beloved child,” says Dr. Keane.

As a new parent, you will have lots of questions and concerns. You want to feel as if you can trust your doctor to communicate with you effectively and to listen to your concerns. If you get a sense, like I did, that your personality doesn’t mesh with your doctor’s, then pay attention to that red flag and find a doctor that is a good fit. My kid’s current pediatrician is one of the best doctors I’ve ever encountered. She is patient, understanding and always listens to my concerns.

“I would suggest that parents go with their gut feeling about their perception of any given provider,” says Brad Harris, MD, a pediatrician at Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital in Baltimore, MD.

Red Flags

Dr. Keane says that you should be on the lookout for these possible red flags: short hours, multiple offices, hard to get through to on the phone, lost their license, even if they got it back. “If people say they have trouble getting referrals or they aren’t sure their doctor listens to them or takes them seriously then consider how you would feel if that were you,” she says.

Dr. Harris also says to be wary of pediatricians that are not willing to answer your questions or cutting you off when you speak. And Dr. Dey says, “A pediatrician is a good fit if you can engage in open, honest conversations about your child’s health.”

Interview Questions

Before you select a doctor, you should set up an interview to ask them questions so that you can get a sense of their personality and values. While you are there, you should pay attention to the waiting room, office and patients. Is it clean? Are there a lot of people waiting? Here are some questions you could ask:

Why did you decide to be a pediatrician?

What hours do you work?

Am I able to see you the same day for a sick visit?

What if I need to see a specialist and how is that handled?

What hospitals are you affiliated with?

What if I disagree with your diagnosis? How would you respond?

What is your philosophy about vaccines, breastfeeding, antibiotics, counseling, discipline, and medications?

What are the practice's policies towards vaccination? What is the availability of sick visit appointments? How are the after-hours calls handled? Answering service, nurse call line?

What are the cancellation and no-show policies?

Making the Decision

Now that you have gathered information, you need to decide which doctor is the best to treat your child. Hopefully, you were able to interview at least three different doctors at various practices. If you felt like all the doctors answered your questions appropriately, then it comes down to the doctor that you feel would communicate well with you and listen to your concerns. “Parents and providers need to have a good chemistry,” says Dr. Harris. If you end up having a negative experience, then remember it is easy to switch to another doctor as I did.

“A good pediatric practice will function as a medical home, providing care that is comprehensive, patient centered, coordinated, easy to access and committed to quality and safety,” says Dr. Keane.

Dr. Dey agrees with Dr. Keane and says, “At the end of the day, you need to love your pediatrician. If you don’t, keep looking.

Cheryl Maguire holds a Master of Counseling Psychology degree. She is married and is the mother of twins and a daughter. Her writing has been published in The New York Times, National Geographic, The Washington Post, Parents Magazine, AARP, Healthline, Your Teen Magazine and many other publications. She is a professional member of ASJA. You can find on X @CherylMaguire05