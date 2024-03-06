Witnessing Wonder: Exploring the Solar Eclipse for Kids!
Grand Island Memorial Library 1715 Bedell Rd, Grand Island, New York 14072
Ages 5-12. Join Penn Dixie as we share in the excitement of this rare celestial event! Explore the different types of eclipses, what it means to be in the path of totality, and how to safely view this memorable occasion. Call 716-773-7124 to register.
Free Event, Library Program, Nature, Science & Technology