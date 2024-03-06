Spring Sky Night Hike
to
Tifft Nature Preserve 1200 Fuhrmann Blvd., Buffalo, New York 14203
Listen for the sounds of Spring on a guided night hike through woodlands, wetlands, and fields. We’ll keep our ears open for Spring Peepers, Screech Owls, and the elusive Woodcock, while also enjoying origin stories of Spring night sky constellations.
Ages 5 and up. $8 per person. Space is limited. Advance registration required.
Info
Tifft Nature Preserve 1200 Fuhrmann Blvd., Buffalo, New York 14203
Nature & Outdoors