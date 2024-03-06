Spring EGGstravaganza
Tifft Nature Preserve 1200 Fuhrmann Blvd., Buffalo, New York 14203
Join in the EGG-streme fun and EGG-citement at our annual indoor celebration of animals that hatch from eggs! Meet live animals with Messinger Woods Wildlife Care, enjoy make ‘n’ take crafts, games, guided hikes and hands-on activities. Plus, dye eggs using handmade, natural dyes from flowers and vegetables! Bring your own hard-boiled eggs; maximum of 6 per person.
