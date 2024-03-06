Hop on over to the Aquarium for SEAster and enjoy an egg hunt under the sea!

Bring the family to search for colorful eggs hidden within our exhibits and enjoy special daily activities, all included with admission.

Special guests from 12-3pm daily:

Friday, 3/29: Face Painting & Glitter Tattoos by Melanie G

Saturday, 3/30: Super Hilarious Magic with Nick Mambretti

Sunday, 3/31: Buffalo Henna by Sonia*

Monday, 4/1: Caricatures & Face Painting by Alex

Note: The Aquarium closes at 3pm on Easter Sunday

All activities included with price of admission.