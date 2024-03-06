Nature Stories Trail Walk
Aquarium of Niagara 701 Whirlpool St., Niagara Falls, New York 14301
Aquarium of Niagara
The changing of the seasons means plants and animals are starting to become more visible and active. This is a great time to practice using your senses to observe living things awakening from winter. We'll go over the basics of nature journaling and you'll even have your own entry to take home by the end!
The walks is FREE however pre-registration is requested. Call to register.
Info
Aquarium, Free Event