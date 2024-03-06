Mobile Dome Planetarium - Eclipse Edition
Grand Island Memorial Library 1715 Bedell Rd, Grand Island, New York 14072
Grades K-3 (ages 5-8). Explore the night sky & learn about the total solar eclipse in this unique travelling planetarium! Please pay attention to the age limits for each session, as the programs are specifically tailored for each group. Please call 716-773-7124 to register.
Grand Island Memorial Library 1715 Bedell Rd, Grand Island, New York 14072
Free Event, Library Program, Science & Technology