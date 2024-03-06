Visitors are invited to explore the Museum’s modern-day Sugarhouse where fresh syrup will be boiling, then journey into a 19th-century sugar camp staffed by costumed historical educators to learn about the techniques and tools used in the 1800s to collect sap and make maple sugar.

Head into the Historic Village to see maple sugar used in historic kitchens, explore Hodinöhsö:ni’ (Haudenosaunee) cultural traditions and storytelling, see maple sugaring artifacts on display from the Museum’s collection, and more.

From the Nature Center to the Historic Village, visitors will explore all aspects of a New York staple: maple syrup. The “Festival + Maple Breakfast Combo Ticket” (limited quantities available) includes a maple-inspired breakfast buffet to fuel outdoor adventures.

Learn more about Maple Sugar Festival programming and tickets at https://www.gcv.org/event/maple-sugar-festival/.