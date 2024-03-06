Introducing the first ever “Family ArtFest”! Join us for a FREE day of fun at the Broadway Market to enjoy:

Make & Take Art Activities

Dance & Drum Performance

Interactive Dance Party

Music by DJ Lisa Lux

Face Painting

Balloon Art

Giveaways

And More!

Be amongst the first 200 guests and receive a special gift bag!

Family ArtFest is free to our community due to the generous support of City of Buffalo Common Council Member Mitch Nowakowski.