Family ArtFest!
Broadway Market 999 Broadway, Buffalo, New York 14212
Introducing the first ever “Family ArtFest”! Join us for a FREE day of fun at the Broadway Market to enjoy:
- Make & Take Art Activities
- Dance & Drum Performance
- Interactive Dance Party
- Music by DJ Lisa Lux
- Face Painting
- Balloon Art
- Giveaways
- And More!
Be amongst the first 200 guests and receive a special gift bag!
Family ArtFest is free to our community due to the generous support of City of Buffalo Common Council Member Mitch Nowakowski.
Art Classes & Programs, Festivals & Fairs, Free Event