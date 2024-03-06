Botanical Bunny Days

× Expand Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

The Botanical Bunny will be joining us on Sunday, March 24, Friday, March 29, and Saturday March 30 from 10am-2pm! Join us for some added fun during the Spring Flower Exhibit! Take in the sights and smells of the gorgeous blooming bulbs and say hello to our Botanical Bunny! All visitors with an e-ticket are welcome to take photos with our fuzzy friend.

*Please note: The Botanical Bunny will not be available for photos after 2pm.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the outdoor gardens for a full spring experience!