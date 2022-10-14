"Where Inspiration Swims": Aquarium of Niagara Highlights $10 Million in Impovements

The Aquarium of Niagara has unveiled a new, modern brand identity that celebrates recent improvements, reflects the Aquarium’s upward trajectory, and emphasizes the organization’s commitment to making a difference for aquatic animals and habitats.

The launch of the Aquarium’s new brand is part of the organization’s ongoing implementation of its 2020 strategic plan, which outlined framework for improving guest experience, establishing the Aquarium as both a destination and a quality-of-life asset for the community, and growing the organization’s ability to influence wildlife conservation both locally and globally.

This brand refresh comes on the heels of more than $10 million in capital improvements to the Aquarium’s campus. In 2018, the Aquarium’s penguin exhibit underwent a $3.6 million transformation into “Penguin Coast,” which positioned the Aquarium to become accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and become a recognized breeding facility for threatened Humboldt penguins. In 2019, the Aquarium opened its jellyfish exhibit “Aliens of the Sea,” and in 2020, the Aquarium opened its interactive touch pool, “M&T Bank Shark & Ray Bay.” Just this past summer, the Aquarium cut the ribbon on “Whirlpool Commons,” a welcome plaza that embraces the Aquarium’s position along the newly created Goregeview trail system and supports opportunities for outdoor programming and community activities.

The Aquarium's new logomark is friendly and accessible and features an “ecosystem” of some of the organization’s most beloved aquatic animals. It illustrates the interdependent nature of animals and habitats and represents the diversity of species among the Aquarium’s animal collection. The corresponding logotype, a custom-designed, lowercase sans serif typeface, encourages the viewer to take a closer look at its playful letters, many of which have elements resembling fins.

As part of its new brand identity, the Aquarium has also added a tagline, “where inspiration swims.” This tagline directly connects to the organization’s mission to “inspire people to make a difference for aquatic life.” The Aquarium understands that inspiration can come in many forms and is committed to providing opportunities for visitors to make connections with its animal ambassadors, discover things that delight and entertain, learn from the Aquarium’s passionate staff, and ultimately, leave with actionable steps they can take to help and protect animals in their natural habitats.