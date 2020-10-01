Rotary Reads - Kids Clubs Officially Open in City of Buffalo Branch Libraries

× Expand Rotary Kids Club Boat

Children and families who visit one of the City of Buffalo public library branches will notice something new and exciting in the children’s area! Rotary Reads–Kids Club spaces. Equipped with kid-friendly reading boats and other colorful furniture, as well as updated branded signage, Rotary Reads-Kids Clubs have been designed to inspire children to grab a book and relax while reading.

Rotary Reads–Kids Club improvements were funded with a $116,000 major grant from the Rotary Club of Buffalo. The Kids Clubs are designed to help foster warm and welcoming children’s spaces in the library and have been installed at the Leroy R. Coles, Jr. Branch (East Delavan Avenue), Dudley Branch (South Park Avenue), Isaías González-Soto Branch (Porter Avenue) and Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Branch (Jefferson Avenue) libraries. The remaining Buffalo branches have matching branded signage. Rotary Reads–Kids Clubs were designed by Lothrop Associates LLP.

“We are truly appreciative of the Rotary Club of Buffalo’s partnership with the libraries and their support in making these delightful spaces a reality,” said Buffalo & Erie County Public Library Director Mary Jean Jakubowski. “Rotary Reads–Kids Clubs were designed specifically for children to enjoy. We hope kids will spend some time in these spaces where they can browse, learn and discover. Libraries are more than just books; we are an integral part of the community, and these upgrades provide a warm and friendly environment that fosters exploration.”

Rotary Club of Buffalo President Carolyn Murray said, “The Rotary Club of Buffalo raises money to invest in our local community; since 1911, Buffalo Rotary has given more than $2 million in grants to area non-profit organizations. We’re pleased to announce the completion of another major project, Rotary Reads–Kids Clubs. In keeping with Rotary’s commitment to supporting families, children and education, this major project will have an ongoing impact for the City of Buffalo public library branches, creating a colorful, safe space for children. We would also like to thank Hadley Exhibits and Millington Lockwood for the construction of this project.”

“The Buffalo Rotary Foundation is proud to support the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library’s tradition of helping children and young people in our community through our grant for the Rotary Reads–Kids Club,” added Mike Sendor, president of the Buffalo Rotary Foundation, Inc.

“I invite everyone to come and experience these enhancements in Buffalo branch libraries’ children’s spaces,” said Jakubowski. “Have fun, play, explore and certainly enjoy.” Rotary Reads–Kids Clubs can be visited whenever libraries are open. For library open hours, please visit www.BuffaloLib.org .

About the Rotary Club of Buffalo:

The Rotary Club of Buffalo is where neighbors, friends and problem solvers share ideas, join leaders and take action to create lasting change. Solving real problems takes real commitment and vision. Founded in 1911, Rotary Club of Buffalo’s members have used their passion, energy and intelligence to make Western New York a better place to live. Since 1989, the Club has awarded grants totaling more than $2 million to Buffalo Niagara community organizations.

