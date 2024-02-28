Erie County DOH Warns About Risk of Lead Poisoning from Cinnamon Applesauce Pouches Marketed for Children

The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) is reminding residents to check their kitchens and cupboards to make sure that any recalled cinnamon applesauce pouches are removed and discarded.

Extensive reports in the media since last fall called attention to lead poisoning cases linked to eating WanaBana, Schnucks and Weis brand apple puree and applesauce products containing cinnamon. Individuals who consumed these products may have been exposed to lead, which is a poison and can cause neurological damage, especially in young children.

“These products have a long shelf life, and we want to make sure that parents and caregivers throw these foods away,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “Check your diaper bags, all the shelves in your kitchen, any supplies you might have given to a childcare provider, babysitter or family member, and make sure that these products are not consumed.”

“Though these products have been removed from store shelves nationwide, we know that they were available for purchase locally at stores like Dollar Tree and Family Dollar and on Amazon.com,” Dr. Burstein continued. “Our Lead Poisoning Prevention Program public health nurses identified four cases in Erie County where applesauce likely contributed to their poisoning.”