Development Disabilities Awareness Conference Scheduled for May in Niagara Falls

It’s time to mark your calendars and plan to attend the 36th Annual Developmental Disabilities Awareness Day (DDDAY) on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at the Niagara Falls Convention Center (NFCC), 101 Old Falls Street, Niagara Falls, NY. The NFCC is fully accessible. Ample parking options surround the center and parking will be validated for city lots.

A staple of the area developmental disability community, DDDAY gathers advocates, industry connected vendors and suppliers, local and regional agencies, and leading experts to present on a wide variety of topics during the event. The conference, run by volunteers, is the largest one of its kind in the United States. People with disabilities, families and professionals from Western New York have worked together to present a comprehensive, informative conference. Professionals from many different area agencies that specialize in services for people with developmental disabilities and similar health-related industries will be on hand to provide workshops, guidance, literature, and general information about services and emerging trends.

The keynote speaker is Katherine McLaughlin, M.Ed., a certified sexuality educator by AASECT (American Association of Sexuality Educators, Counselors and Therapists) and is the Founder of Disability Workshops, now Elevatus Training, LLC. She is the author of Sexuality Education for People with Developmental Disabilities Curriculum, develops educational materials for others to use in teaching and communicating and has been a sexuality educator and trainer for over 25 years. McLaughlin’s focus is to help self-advocates, educators, direct support staff, parents, and others to become sexuality educators themselves and learn how to teach or talk about this topic. Her educational materials and training help raise their level of confidence.

Other featured speakers include Emyle Watkins, Lead Disability Reporter/Disabilities Beat WBFO and Frank Cammarata, Executive Director, Erie County Office for People with Disabilities. There will also be a pop-up art exhibit, an interactive health session and awards presented to people with developmental disabilities, professionals, organizations, and volunteers.

The conference runs from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm. For 2024, the schedule will be different from past years with the main workshops being offered in the morning and a feature presentation offered after lunch. A pop-up art exhibit will also be showcased. Workshop descriptions and registration will be available at www.ddday.org beginning on April 5. Tickets are $30 in advance to attend, $50 including lunch, and $35 at the door (no lunch). The lead sponsor for the event is Person Centered Services Care Coordination Organization.