Buffalo Zoo Welcomes New Red Panda!

The Buffalo Zoo is thrilled to announce the arrival of a new female red panda!

This 11-month-old, named Himalaya, has officially settled into her new home at the Zoo's red panda habitat. She comes to Buffalo from the Greenville Zoo in Greenville, South Carolina as part of the Association of Zoo and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) for red pandas. This program ensures the genetic health of threatened and endangered species in zoos across North America.

“We are thrilled to welcome our newest resident - Himalaya. She is a beautiful red panda with a charming and playful spirit,” said Lisa Smith, President and CEO at the Buffalo Zoo. “She is an adorable ambassador for her species, which is in danger of extinction. Himalaya will help us raise awareness about the vital importance of conservation and our role in saving wildlife."

Himalaya will join the Buffalo Zoo’s male red panda, Mogwai with the hope that the two will become a breeding pair. The two have yet to meet, but over the coming weeks, the Zoo’s animal care team will begin introductions. Mogwai is a three-year-old, who came to Buffalo from the Pueblo Zoo in 2023.

Red pandas are native to the Eastern Himalayas and are classified as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Habitat loss and poaching are the biggest threats to these charismatic creatures.

Visitors can view Himalaya in the red panda habitat, located in the Vanishing Animals North section of the Buffalo Zoo.

The Buffalo Zoo encourages everyone to learn more about red pandas and how they can help protect them in the wild. The Buffalo Zoo is currently open 7 days a week from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. For more information visit buffalozoo.org.