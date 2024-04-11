Buffalo Zoo Announces Zoo for All Program

The Buffalo Zoo is proudly announcing its new Zoo for All program, a bold initiative offering significantly reduced admission rates for low-income families and individuals amidst upcoming adjustments to its admission prices, effective April 9, 2024.

The Zoo for All initiative is designed to ensure everyone has the opportunity to experience the wonders and educational benefits of visiting the Zoo. The Buffalo Zoo worked with many community partners and leaders to develop a program that removes financial barriers and provides a variety of inclusive experiences, making the Zoo accessible and affordable to all members of the community.

“We believe the magic of all the animal world should be shared by everyone,” says Buffalo Zoo President and CEO, Lisa Smith. “The Zoo for All program allows families of all backgrounds to connect with wildlife, fostering a love of nature and appreciation for conservation.”

Key Components of the Zoo for All Program

Discounted admission offered to qualified low-income families and individuals through presentation of SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

Additional discounts available through partnerships with Buffalo and Erie County Library System and the Arts Services Inc.

Learning opportunities, designed for diverse learning styles, that will encourage exploration and understanding of the natural world.

Free or reduced pricing days subsidized through sponsorships throughout the year that will provide opportunities for families to come together and celebrate the wonders of wildlife.

“We are deeply involved in our region, offering discounted education programs to schools, supporting other non-profits, and now offering discounted admission to community members facing barriers such as low-income,” continued Smith. “Ensuring the educational and recreational benefits offered by our historic Zoo are accessible and welcoming to all is a key part of the Zoo’s core mission.”

“The Buffalo Zoo is a cultural and educational institution in our community dedicated to inclusivity and accessibility. Their new ‘Zoo For All’ program reinforces their commitment to ensuring that every resident of Buffalo and Erie County, no matter where they come from, is able to learn about and experience animals in our beloved zoo.” said Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April N.M. Baskin. “I thank Lisa Smith and her team for lowering the cost of admission for low-income families so they too can build memories together at our historic Buffalo Zoo. Our distinguished cultural institutions in Erie County should be accessible to the entire community and it takes steps like the Zoo For All program to ensure accessibility exists.”

The Buffalo Zoo is also announcing upcoming adjustments to its admission prices, effective April 9, 2024. This decision comes after careful consideration and will allow the Zoo to continue providing exceptional animal care, expand learning opportunities, and enhance the overall guest experience inline with the Zoo's other offerings.

“The rising costs of providing world-class animal care, maintaining our facilities, and offering innovative educational programs necessitate full price admission adjustments,” said Smith. “These new admission prices will ensure the Zoo can continue fulfilling its mission and maintain the highest standard of care for its animals.”

The new admission pricing structure will allow the Buffalo Zoo to:

Invest in Animal Welfare: Enhance animal habitats, expand enrichment programs, and support ongoing research initiatives.

Enhance animal habitats, expand enrichment programs, and support ongoing research initiatives. Expand Engagement Programs: Develop new interactive exhibits, offer more learning opportunities, and strengthen conservation efforts.

Develop new interactive exhibits, offer more learning opportunities, and strengthen conservation efforts. Elevate the Guest Experience: Maintain current facilities, implement new guest amenities, and create exciting new experiences for visitors.

For a complete breakdown of the new admission prices and the Zoo For All program, visit buffalozoo.org.