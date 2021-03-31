Buffalo & Erie County Public Library Wins Award for Innovation

× Expand As part of the "Play Down Your Fines" program, children were able to borrow snowshoe, lacrosse, and soccer kits from the library.

The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, Buffalo, New York, has been named the 2021 winner of American Library Association’s (ALA) Penguin Random House Library Award for Innovation. The award, supported by Penguin Random House, the world’s largest trade book publisher, recognizes U.S. libraries and librarians who create lasting innovative community service programs that successfully inspire and connect with new readers.

With funding support from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, the program which won the award — Play Down Your Fines — launched in July 2019 at the Isaías González-Soto Branch Library in Buffalo.

“Exercise for the Body and Mind - Children’s Library Card Amnesty Program and Sports Equipment Lending Program” developed by the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, is a community project which welcomes children back to the Library. Approximately 42% of the Erie County, New York youth population under 17 had Buffalo & Erie County Public Library cards. But, nearly a quarter of that total (22%), or 18,000 youth, were in a status that did not allow them to utilize all library resources, including suspended borrowing privileges.

The fun, family-friendly Play Down Your Fines program, targeted to children ages 5 to 13, was created to alleviate the financial burden and stigma families and youth felt. The goal was to bring thousands of local children back into good standing so they could take advantage of the multitude of available library services. The program reached potential new audiences with a strong awareness campaign focusing on the benefits of youth exercise, a healthy lifestyle, and building brainpower through reading.

When children borrow and return sports equipment (soccer, lacrosse, and snowshoe kits), all fines, fees, and charges are removed from their card accounts, and they can again benefit from library services.

The program will be expanded this coming June to the Anna Reinstein (Cheektowaga), Lackawanna, Newstead, Leroy R. Coles (Buffalo), Town of Collins, downtown Central Library/Reading Park and Elaine M. Panty (Buffalo) Libraries as well as the Library on Wheels bookmobile.

The Library System will receive a $10,000 award during the American Library Association’s virtual Annual Conference in June.