Bonding With The Bump

A positive pregnancy test is just the beginning of the loving relationship you will have with your child. As your body begins to change and the time to deliver grows closer, you may feel a disconnect to your unborn child. This is normal, considering all the new adjustments and worries you may be facing as a mom-to-be. Give yourself the time needed to bond with your unborn child. Try these techniques if you want to form a stronger bond with your bump.

Speak Up

Babies begin to develop hearing during the second trimester and can listen to their mother’s voice and heartbeat. Spend time talking or singing to your baby bump. You may notice that your child will respond with pushes and kicks. Rubbing your belly in response to movements is another way to bond with your unborn child.

Exercise

Participating in light exercise can be a great way to get in touch with your changing body and bond with your baby. Taking a walk, swimming, or joining a prenatal yoga class will help you stay healthy, refreshed, and give you time to reflect on the miracle of pregnancy.

Keep a Photo On Hand

Sometimes pregnancy can feel surreal until the first glimpse of the baby is seen during an ultrasound. Ask for a printed photo of the scan and keep it on hand. This can help remind you that the baby is growing and changing. Also consider doing a prenatal photo shoot. Many women will see the beauty in pregnancy when it is captured through photography.

Write It Down

Journaling is a great way to record the day-to-day feelings of pregnancy. Write down how you are feeling, your body changes, and other observations during pregnancy. This can be for you or for your child to read someday. Some women may also choose to write their child a letter explaining their feelings and excitement in meeting their baby. Putting feelings into words can help a mom-to-be process feelings and adjustments that are happening in her life leading up to birth.

Prepare

There are many preparations that need to be made before the baby is born. You will most likely shop for clothes, a car seat, stroller, a crib, and register for and attend your baby shower. All of these things will help you get excited for the baby’s arrival. Choosing an outfit to bring your baby home in, decorating your nursery, and planning for life with a newborn will also help you bond with the baby.

Find Your People

Many women find that when they become a mother, they instantly have things in common with other moms. Reach out to other pregnant women and discuss how you are feeling and what you are excited about, consider joining a local moms’s group, or speak to your own mom about what pregnancy and the newborn stage was like for her. Surround yourself with people who understand what you are going through and can be excited for the things to come.

Get Creative!

Use your creativity to help you grow closer to your unborn child. Sew a quilt, crochet a hat or blanket, create a scrapbook, paint the nursery, or use your own talents and artistic gifts to make something special for your child. This is a great way to bond with the baby and it will be a keepsake that will be cherished for many years to come.

There is no right or wrong way to bond with your unborn child. If none of these suggestions work, find something that feels right for you. Give yourself time and the chance to adjust to the big changes that come along with parenthood. You have a lifetime of love, joy, and great experiences ahead.

How Dads Can Bond with The Bump

Dads are an important part of the baby’s life right from the start, but bonding with your unborn child may be difficult for dads because they don’t experience the physical changes women do. Here are some great tips for dads who want to bond with the bump.

Bond with mom - Stay in tune to your partner’s needs and the challenges she is facing.

Attend birth classes - Educate yourself on pregnancy, birth, and newborn care so you know what to expect when the time comes.

Go to doctor appointments - Go with your partner to doctor appointments so you can hear the heartbeat, see the sonograms, and experience pregnancy with her.

Talk to baby - Baby can hear you and get to know your voice, just like mom’s.

Write a letter - Consider writing down your thoughts and feelings about pregnancy to share with your child when they are older.

Talk to other dads - Connect with other men who have experienced parenthood.

Snuggle up - Cuddle with mom and feel for baby’s movements and kicks.

Sarah Lyons is a mom of six kids including seven-year-old triplets. She enjoys reading, writing, and spending time outdoors with her family. Her work has been published in Pregnancy and Newborn Magazine KC Parent, Austin Family, Creative Child and over 160 other parenting publications.