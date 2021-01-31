FAMILY TRAVEL: Romantic Getaways Are Still Possible

It is almost a whole year since our lives were turned upside down. It is also February and time to celebrate. There’s Valentine’s Day, spring is officially coming next month, vaccines have arrived, and hope is in the air.

It is safe to say that, for families, this has been an especially trying year. With most children studying at least part of the time from home and many parents working from home, togetherness has taken on a whole new meaning. Many are finding that there can definitely be too much togetherness.

This is the month to take or plan a quick close-to-home getaway without children. Part of the joy of traveling for me, and many others, is the fun of planning and anticipation of the experience.

For most of the year it has been very difficult or impossible to plan ahead for travel, for fun, even for a meal at a favorite restaurant. Now is your chance. Do you have a birthday or anniversary coming up? The best present could be a romantic winter mini vacation.

Here are two perfect Finger Lakes getaways just a couple hours from home: the recently opened grand LAKE HOUSE ON CANANDAIGUA and the always elegant GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE. Both have sweeping lake views, offer warm hospitality with careful attention to all COVID protocols, and a chance to feel pampered and feel that the world is right on its axis. Both are also good choices for families. My recent overnights at these properties were remarkably restorative. Nearby wineries abound for visiting and tastings.

GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE on Seneca Lake in Geneva has been a long-time favorite of mine. Returning recently to this special place gave me hope for the future of travel. Everything that I had so enjoyed in the past was still here and guests were enjoying the resort’s unique charms.

A landmark on the National Register of Historic Places and long-time AAA Four-Diamond Award Winner, it was founded by Norbert H. Schickel Jr. in 1981 to be “an oasis, a little island of beauty, peace, and friendliness in a busy world.”

It is all that and more as Schickel’s son William carries on his father’s legacy of graceful hospitality. Over the years, it has attracted a number of celebrities including Paul Newman, the Grateful Dead, and political stars including Bill and Hillary Clinton. Their photos are on display in the office next to the small gift shop.

This is a 1911 Italianate villa built by Geneva malt tycoon Bryon Nester. It was modeled after the Villa Lancellotti, a 16th century villa in Frascati, near Rome. It has also served as a Capuchin monastery, an apartment complex and ultimately a small, elegant resort with 29 suites and rooms. There is an old-world European charm to this hotel in the middle of the state. It is easy to imagine being in the other Geneva on the lake in Switzerland.

Each of the rooms and suites includes a kitchen. Some suites have a wood burning fireplace and a jacuzzi tub, including one suite with a standout red jacuzzi for two. Spa services can be arranged in your room. All the rooms feature beautifully handcrafted Stickley furniture.

Two-story townhouses next to the main villa offer spacious comfort with a living room, kitchen, two bedrooms, and lakeside patios. I was pleased to return to the Classic Suite on the second floor. It features a wood-burning marble fireplace in the living room, a canopied bed in the master suite, a jacuzzi tub, a second bedroom and bathroom, and kitchen – encompassing almost 1,000 square feet. I could definitely imagine spending more time in this wonderful setting, with views of the formal gardens, statues, pool, and Seneca Lake.

Another favorite is the Library Suite. Its living room is the villa’s original 1910 library with a terrazzo floor, Oriental rug, and wood-burning, marble fireplace. The mahogany bookshelves are filled with a broad range of literature. There’s also a bedroom, kitchen and bathroom.

Dining is offered in Lancellotti’s or outside on the terrace in warmer weather. It is a romantic setting complete with candlelight. A pianist added to the festive atmosphere. The food was delicious. The wine list features Finger Lakes wines and food selections are locally sourced when possible. Check out the Parlor Bar for drinks before or after dinner and a game of chess or checkers.

THE LAKE HOUSE on Canandaigua just opened in August and has already established itself as one of the top hotels in the Finger Lakes and an exciting new destination. New York City area guests are even flying in via seaplane.

The moment my Lab Sam (dogs are welcomed with lots of pets, treats and their own beds) and I walked through the front door we were warmly welcomed. The expansive lobby is filled with light from the floor to ceiling windows and overlooks the lake. The grand front desk is hand carved from a willow tree on the property. The tree also forms the base of a nearby table.

Before its 2020 opening, Vogue Magazine listed the 124-room hotel as one of the 18 most eagerly anticipated hotels in the world. The magazine also chose the hotel’s lakeside pool as one of the best in Upstate New York. It will certainly be an incentive for a summer return.

This stylish hotel is the creation of the Sands family who have deep roots in the Canandaigua area. The family has a history in wine distribution and as a winemaker. In the 1980s the family branched out into hospitality with the purchase of the Inn on the Lake, on the site of today’s hotel. The company adopted the name Constellation Brands and by 2007 it had become the largest wine company by volume in the world.

In 2018 the family decided to create a world-class luxury destination and two years later the Lake House on Canandaigua was born. It is one of the pioneering hotels in the country using geothermal power to run its heating and cooling all year long. One of the important goals of the new hotel was to increase the number of lake view rooms — 70 per cent of rooms boast lake views with expansive decks.

The Sand Bar was a longtime local institution, and it has been recreated next to the lake in a timber frame structure that is a nod to classic upstate New York barns. It offers a perfect spot for a casual lunch or dinner. Just outside are fire pits with classic Adirondack chairs, a great spot for drinks and s’mores, the classic marshmallow, graham cracker, and chocolate campfire dish. Walk the lovely grounds and discover sculptures designed by the hotel’s artist-in-residence.

The Rose Tavern, centered around a wood fired hearth, is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, serving a seasonal menu inspired by locally sourced ingredients.

Located at the north end of the lake the hotel overlooks the City Pier with its picturesque historic boathouses. The lobby, library bar, and rooms are filled with hand carved furniture designed by family-owned Brooklyn Home Company and the New York based firm Studio Tack. Coming in the spring will be a destination spa, a wellness center, and event barn.

For a getaway even closer to home, downtown Buffalo has an array of top-class hotels. Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, whose infamous complaint about Buffalo hotels in 2012 was not appreciated by either residents or tourism officials, should make a return trip to experience these standouts. Here’s a trio that have opened in recent years and have upped the hotel scene in downtown Buffalo:

Aloft Downtown Buffalo (500 Pearl St., Buffalo, 716-849-7280; https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/bufad-aloft-buffalo-downtown) is part of the Marriott chain and boasts the highest rooftop bar outside New York City with breathtaking views, 110 rooms with floor to ceiling windows with more amazing views, restaurants, a saltwater pool, and fitness center. It has a big-city, hip vibe and is the creation of Ellicott Development.

Curtiss Hotel (210 Franklin St., Buffalo, 716-954-4900; curtisshotel.com) is a high tech, 68-room luxury boutique hotel inside the shell of a historic former office building. The creation of the late developer Mark Croce, it has a Vegas feel with a rotating bar, a most impressive rooftop bar complete with a fire pit, the well regarded Chez Ami Restaurant, and a large indoor/outdoor hot tub, billed as an urban hot spring.

Westin Buffalo (250 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, 716-845-9000, westinbuffalo.com) offers its famed plush Westin bed in each of its 116 guest rooms and suites, as well as an expansive exercise center and the upscale Patina 250 restaurant. The well-trained, friendly staff adds to the welcoming experience. A Delaware North property, it has drawn rave reviews since its opening. This high-end hotel marks Westin’s first foray into our area.

Travel Tip of the Month: For information on Geneva-on-the-Lake visit genevaonthelake.com or call 315-789-7190. For information on the Lake House on Canandaigua visit lakehousecanandaigua.com or call 585-394-7800.

Deborah Williams lives in Holland, NY and is a veteran travel writer whose work has appeared in national and international publications. She is the recipient of the Society of American Travel Writers’ Lowell Thomas Gold Travel Writing Award.