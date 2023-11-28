4 C’s of the Holiday Season

The hustle and bustle are festive, but with everything we have to do, it’s all too easy to lose track of the season’s wonder. As parents, we can get caught up in checking off lists, preparing for company, shopping, and still getting the laundry done. With all of the responsibilities, it’s no surprise we lose a little bit of the magic we want to offer our kids.

The good news is, making a change doesn’t have to be complicated. You can offer your kids a wonder-filled season by focusing on the 4 C’s.

CELEBRATION

The season is all about celebrating. When we are focused only on getting the right gifts and having the right meal, it’s no wonder we forget about the celebration. You can remind your family how to celebrate.

Instead of making it all about what they get (or don’t get), help the kids get involved in different ways to celebrate the season. Let them help plan the meal or make a holiday recipe. Spend time outside (even if it’s cold) to see lights or window displays. Encourage everyone to be part of giving by having kids shop for one gift for another person. When you shift the focus to the celebration, everyone has more fun.

CONNECTION

This is the perfect time of year to connect with your family. It may feel impossible, but with some planning and willingness to try new things, you’ll be surprised how much you can do.

If you feel like your family is being pulled in every direction, be intentional about time together. Set aside one night a week for a winter movie night. Take the long way home when you’re all in the car to look at the Christmas lights. Make hot chocolate and sit under a starry sky for ten minutes together.

You don’t need large amounts of time to make connecting with your family a priority. Small slivers of time seem to work better, as they are more likely to happen. When you are intentional about time together, even just ten minutes here or there, you begin to feel more connected to those you love most.

COMMUNITY

Be aware of people beyond your household. Family, friends, co-workers, schoolmates, and neighbors make up the community you engage with. Even though people are busy, they can feel disconnected from others and sometimes lonely.

Think about ways you can bless others. People are often busy with family on the most popular holidays, but not always. Talk to your neighbors and friends to see if anyone would like to celebrate with you. Try making a treat and dropping off a card instead of sending it in the mail.

Face-to-face interaction builds connections that make people feel less lonely. Let your kids invite friends over and then have some coffee ready when the parents pick them up. Even playing with friends and having a simple conversation over a quick cup of coffee can make someone’s day better.

The simpler you make community connections, the easier they are for your family to do. Show your kids that the season is much bigger than what gifts they get by helping them connect with the community around them.

CONTEXT

A large part of the magic of the season is what makes it special to your family. Teach your kids about what matters most specifically for your family in this season.

If your family values faith during this season, show your kids and help them understand the importance of what you believe. Teach and celebrate the mystery of eight nights of oil for Hannukah or the wonder of a baby being born for Christmas. You can also focus on culture with the harvest festival traditions of Kwanzaa.

For some, it’s all about what the season represents. Use this time to remind your kids about how important traditions are or how caring for others matters to your family. If it’s all about the magic and wonder of winter, seek out chances to see snow or drink hot cocoa by a fire.

Whatever is most important for you and your family is what you should focus on. This means talking about it, modeling it, and making it a priority.

These are not just more things to add to your to-do list. These are the things that make your to-do list matter. Focus on what is most important for your family, and rediscover the wonder of the season.

Rebecca Hastings is a former elementary teacher who traded the classroom for writing when she stayed home with her three children. Passionate about authenticity, faith, and family, you can find her at RebeccaHastings.net and on Amazon. In real life, she can often be found typing words, driving her kids places, or wherever there is chocolate.