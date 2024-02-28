10 Steps to Spring Clean Your Kids Room

It is no surprise that kids’ rooms can get pretty messy, even if your child is great about putting things away. Between toys, outgrown clothes, craft supplies, books, and dust bunnies, there’s plenty to do. But for most parents, the idea of spring cleaning their kids' rooms can feel daunting.

Why Cleaning Your Kids Room Feels Hard

Kids’ rooms are unique. They aren’t like the rest of the house. Think about your child and how much they change in six months. Those changes can often be seen in their room. That’s the primary reason it feels difficult when it comes to keeping their rooms truly clean.

Kids are evolving and so are their space, belongings, and needs. Just take a look at how fast they outgrow clothes or how they lose interest in a toy they were obsessed with only a month ago. This creates a space that is constantly growing and changing just like they are. Staying on top of it can feel impossible. But it doesn’t have to.

Spring Cleaning Kids Rooms Helps

Most of the time parents focus on keeping things tidy. This makes sense on a daily or weekly basis. Put the books on the bookshelf, get the toys in the bin, and hopefully get the laundry put away. These are great goals. But sometimes the room needs more.

Spring cleaning is a great way to get a deep clean, go through their belongings, and reset the space to match their current needs. It is a lot of work, but breaking it down can help. Spring cleaning your kids’ room can feel refreshing for spring. Here are some steps to get the job done:

1. Declutter:

This is the biggest job, but it makes the most difference. Start by getting rid of items your child no longer needs or uses. The more thorough you can be the better. Consider what toys they truly play with, make sure their clothes fit, and toss things that are broken or stained. Donate or discard things that are taking up space unnecessarily.

2. Organize:

You may be tired from all the decluttering, but don’t give up. It’s time to arrange things systematically. It is tempting to go online and find the best organizing solutions, but start with what you have. You can always fill in the gaps later. Consider using storage solutions around the house such as bins, baskets, or shelves to keep things tidy. Then make a list of what you still need. Always organize before you buy new storage solutions.

3. Dust and Wipe:

The hardest part is over! Now it’s time to deep clean the space. Start by dusting all surfaces, including shelves, furniture, and electronic devices. Wipe down surfaces with a damp cloth or foam sponge like a Magic Eraser to remove accumulated dirt or grime.

4. Vacuum or Sweep:

Next, clean the floors thoroughly. Vacuum carpets and rugs, and sweep or mop hard floors. Be sure to get corners, around heat sources, and under furniture. Deep-cleaning carpets or area rugs with a service or a carpet cleaner is also helpful.

5. Wash Bedding:

Launder all bedding, including sheets, pillowcases, and blankets. This can contribute to a fresh and clean atmosphere in your room. If you use seasonal bedding, swap out the winter bedding and store it in a tote or vacuum-sealed bag for colder weather. Spring is also a good time to replace worn pillows or sheets. If pillows are yellowed wash them as directed or replace them.

6. Clean Windows:

Clean all windows inside and out. This will allow more natural light to enter and brighten up the space. Don’t just clean the glass. Be sure to clean the sills, tracks, trim, and screens so things are fresh and clean. Also, wipe down blinds or shades to remove any dust or dirt and make sure they are in working order. Remove curtains and wash as directed.

7. Check and Rotate Mattress:

If possible, rotate or flip your mattress. This helps to maintain its shape and comfort over time and improves longevity. Be sure to follow directions for your specific mattress as some types do not get flipped. Also, check to see if the mattress needs replacement. A quality mattress is important for sleep and overall wellness, even for kids.

8. Inspect and Clean Furniture:

Take a close look at your furniture. Clean any stains or spills, and consider using furniture polish to keep surfaces looking new. Make any necessary repairs or note what you need to make them. Consider if your child has outgrown any furniture or if anything needs replacing.

9. Freshen Up the Air:

The best part of spring cleaning is fresh air. Open windows to let in fresh air. Consider using child-safe air fresheners or natural options like oil diffusers to add a pleasant scent to your room. You can also consider whether your child would benefit from an air filter to improve air quality in their room. If you use an air filter, be sure to clean the device and replace the filters.

10. Evaluate and Rearrange:

Now that you’re done, take a moment to evaluate the layout of the room. Is everything working well? Do you notice any gaps or things that are not functional? Does the space feel restful? Consider rearranging furniture or creating zones for a new look and improved functionality.

Bonus tip: This is also a great time to ensure the safety of the space. Here are some important things to check:

Check all smoke detectors, putting in fresh batteries and testing them to verify they are in working order.

Make sure you have appropriate childproofing for your child’s age for things like plug outlets, lights, heating elements, and doors.

Verify that furniture is anchored appropriately.

Check to see if your child’s crib is at the right height and away from any dangers.

Ensure windows are appropriately secured.

Spring Cleaning Is a Process

Remember, you don't have to do everything in one day. Break down the tasks over a few days or weekends to make them more manageable. Create a timetable or plan for getting things done and stick to it.

Spring cleaning is not only about creating a clean environment but also about creating a space that feels comfortable and organized. If you do these tasks once or twice a year, you will create a space that is healthier and more comfortable for your child and your home.

