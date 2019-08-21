Niagara Frontier Veterinary Society Presents Mini-Vet School in October

× Expand Mini Vet School Header

Companion animals are part of more than half of the households in Western New York. These pets are the subjects of topics at this year’s Mini-Vet School along with a look at other animals including service animals, lab and large animals. Presented by the Niagara Frontier Veterinary Society and hosted by Medaille College, the semester runs for five consecutive Tuesday evenings October 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, from 7-9 p.m. at the College’s Main Building, 18 Agassiz Circle, Buffalo, NY 14214.

The two lectures each evening, given by some of the most accomplished and dynamic veterinary professionals in Western New York, cover causes and treatments of the conditions that affect pets and their owners, as well as some of the latest advances in veterinary training and care. Each lecture essentially is a "course" in a subject covered in veterinary school. "Graduates" will receive a certificate but won't be licensed to practice medicine. However, they will have a better understanding of animal health.

In the middle of these beneficial reciprocal relationships between humans and animals are the dedicated and competent practitioners of veterinary medicine who strive with consummate training and skill to cope with the myriad of diseases and injuries that affect these animals.

The beneficial effects of living with devoted and playful pets on the physical and psychological well-being of their owners is well documented. At the same time, pet owners are committed to maintaining the good health and happiness of their faithful pets.

Registration is required for the Mini-Vet School. Cost for the series is $60 per person, with reduced senior and student rates. Individual dates are $20. To register call 716-880-2306 or email mailto:ehudson@medaille.edu. Registration is limited to 250 people.

Session topics are as follows:

OCTOBER 1

Jen Garafalo DVM • Lab Animals – What animals are used, how & why

Pamela Rose • Therapy Dogs – More than minding your manners

OCTOBER 8

Lt. James Hildreth & K-9 • The Making of a K-9 Officer

Melanie Hall DVM • Diabetes – Not Just a Human Disease

OCTOBER 15

Amanda Donovan Powell DVM • Veterinary Myth Busters: An interactive smartphone quiz

Helene Chevalier DVM • Animal Abuse & Domestic Violence – They are linked. How can you help?

OCTOBER 22

Laura Wade DVM • New CBD Laws & Pets – Cannabis, Canines, Cats & Cockatiels

Carl Spielvogel DVM • Avian Medicine – Nursing Care

OCTOBER 29

John Rosado DVM • Dental Care – What a Veterinary Dentist Does for Your Pet

Katherine Fitzgerald DVM • Equine Emergencies – Horses 911

The 2019 sponsors include: Bayer (Seresto), Royal Canin, Idexx, Zoetis, Elanco, DGS Pet Cremation Services.

The Niagara Frontier Veterinary Society is comprised of more than 75 small animal hospitals and nearly 200 practitioners in Erie and Niagara Counties. It serves to advance public awareness and understanding of appropriate pet health care, veterinary services and the veterinary profession.