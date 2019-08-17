FREE Admission to Local Museums on September 21, 2019

× Expand Museum Day 2019

Smithsonian magazine has designated Saturday, September 21, 2019 as the 15th annual Museum Day, an initiative in which participating museums across the United States open their doors for FREE to those who download a branded ticket.

The annual event allows museums, zoos and cultural centers from all 50 states to emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based facilities, which offer free admission every day.

Those wishing to attend and participate in Museum Day 2019 can visit Smithsonian.com/museumday to learn more and download a Museum Day ticket. Each ticket grants the ticket holder and one guest free access to any participating museum on September 21, 2019. One ticket is permitted per email address.

As of the date of this post, the following local museums are participating in Museum Day. Check Smithsonian.com/museumday for any updates.

Buffalo Museum of Science

The Buffalo History Museum

Albright-Knox Art Gallery

Burchfield Penney Art Center

Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site

Nash House Museum

Colored Musicians Club Jazz Museum

Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum

Buffalo Harbor Museum

Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens

Niagara History Center

Erie Canal Discovery Center

Genesee Country Village & Museum