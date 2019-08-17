FREE Admission to Local Museums on September 21, 2019

Museum Day 2019
Smithsonian magazine has designated Saturday, September 21, 2019 as the 15th annual Museum Day, an initiative in which participating museums across the United States open their doors for FREE to those who download a branded ticket.
The annual event allows museums, zoos and cultural centers from all 50 states to emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based facilities, which offer free admission every day.
Those wishing to attend and participate in Museum Day 2019 can visit Smithsonian.com/museumday to learn more and download a Museum Day ticket. Each ticket grants the ticket holder and one guest free access to any participating museum on September 21, 2019. One ticket is permitted per email address.
As of the date of this post, the following local museums are participating in Museum Day. Check Smithsonian.com/museumday for any updates.
Buffalo Museum of Science
The Buffalo History Museum
Albright-Knox Art Gallery
Burchfield Penney Art Center
Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site
Nash House Museum
Colored Musicians Club Jazz Museum
Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum
Buffalo Harbor Museum
Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens
Niagara History Center
Erie Canal Discovery Center
Genesee Country Village & Museum